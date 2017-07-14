Dr Chinenye Nwekpe, Medical Labouratory Scientist, Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu has advised parents in Nigerian to give birth to the number of children they could cater for.

Nwekpe gave the advice in an interview with the Nigerian Pilot on Friday in Enugu.

He said the population of some families in Nigeria was rising at an alarming rate, adding that the development had become a burden for many parents.

Nwekpe said many families with large number were finding it difficult to provide adequate meals and quality education for their children.

According to him, it is not advisable to have children without having means of feeding and educating them well.

Nwepke explained that it was necessary that every child should be provided for.

He said that if the parents could not do that there was no need having them, because children had the right to be brought up well.

The medical labouratory scientist appealed to traditional rulers, Christian and Muslim leaders to educate their people on the need to embrace family planning.

According to him, this will go a long way to have quality children that will be useful both at home and in the society.

“Embracing family planning and other measures will assist in cutting costs on unwanted pregnancies and other expenditures that can run down the insufficient family income,” he said.