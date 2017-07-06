Former president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, on Thursday urged President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to establish an interaction platform on “all issues,” during Friday’s meeting.

Gorbachev made the call in an interview with Sputnik ahead of the first presidential bilateral meeting,

between Putin and Trump scheduled for Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

“First of all, it’s good that this meeting will finally take place. But it’s a pity that this is happening only now. And up to this day our countries have no joint constructive agenda.

“Lots of time was lost, it is necessary to make up for it. It is necessary to restore trust,” Gorbachev said.

In late June, media reports suggested that Trump’s team advised the president against meeting with Putin amid probing Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

The former president recalled that “at one time (US) President (Ronald) Reagan’s people in his own administration were literally not allowing him in Geneva for a meeting.

Gorbachev said that he did not succumb to the pressure. And we, for our part, came up to a meeting with serious constructive proposals.”

“We need an impetus from the leaders, as it happened in Reykjavik in 1986. It is necessary to put everything on the negotiating table and establish the mechanism of interaction.

“Not just on single points, even important, but on all issues,” Gorbachev stressed.