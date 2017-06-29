GOVERNOR Samuel Ortom of Benue State has disclosed that he would be seeking God’s approval to contest the seat of governor for a second term in 2019. Ortom disclosed this yesterday when a group which marched to the Government House, Makurdi, to express solidarity with the State Government’s anti-open grazing law also requested him to re-contest in the next election. Quoting from the Bible, Ortom said “a man shall receive nothing, except it is given to him from above.” Several others also defied the rain yesterday to identify with the governor over what they described as his people- centred policies, especially the signing of the Open Grazing Prohibition Bill into law. Speaking through their representatives from the three Senatorial Zones of the state, the group observed that the option to sign the anti-open grazing law by the governor was the best approach to ending the herdsmen invasion of the land and frowned at what they termed as unwarranted and provocative utterances from Miyetti Allah Kautal Horeh. They called on the presidency to sanction leaders of the group for declaring war on Benue indigenes on account of the law. The group also endorsed Ortom’s ambition for a second term and urged him to re-contest in the 2019 Benue governorship election without fear as they would again queue up behind him. They observed that the governor has carefully managed the state and its resources, stressing, if given a second term, he would bring more stability to the system despite the hitches he has encountered if re-elected.