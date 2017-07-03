niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has commended the Nigeria Police Force under Alhaji Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris for being proactive in securing the lives and property of all Nigerians in spite of some formidable challenges. The governor made the commendation when the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, who is also the Zannako Nupe, paid him Sallah homage at the Government House, Minna, recently. According to him, “the IGP was appointed when there were myriad of security challenges in the country, ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, militancy and insurgency among others. “It is however gladdening to note that he has been able to make Nigeria more secure by being diligent in the discharge of his duties“. Consequently, although it is not yet over, officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force have been operating relentlessly to reduce crime and criminality to its barest minimum. “However, although the IGP deserves a pat on the back, I must admonish him not to relent in his relentless effort to make Nigeria more secure”. The governor stressed that crimes are not peculiar to Nigeria, even as he urged Nigerians to complement the efforts of the government and

various security agencies in ensuring sustainable peace, unity and security of lives and property. The governor noted that although Kpotun-Idris is a worthy son of the state, he has been able to make the entire country his home and constituency. He prayed to God to give the IGP the wisdom and ability to address some security challenges bedevilling the country, while appealing to all and sundry to do same for him, reiterating his confidence that he would reposition the police force. Speaking earlier, Idris said he was at the government house to felicitate with Sani Bello as we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr and to thank him for his continued support for the police. The police boss, however, appealed to the governor to assist the police with logistics to fight crime in the state. Kpotun-Idris noted that the police under his leadership is ready to partner with all relevant agencies to safeguard the lives and property of its citizenry. It would be recalled that the meeting which was held behind closed door had in attendance, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, emirs in the state, Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa Bwari, the commissioner of police and others.