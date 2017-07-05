GYNECOLOGIST and Managing Director, First Fertility Hospital Makurdi, Benue State, Dr Steven Hwande, has attributed the rising cases of In Vitro Fertilisation, IVF to too many abortions, infections and abnormal ovulation due to obesity among women. Hwande who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Makurdi yesterday, stated that IVF is relatively new in Nigeria but has grown fast to about 40-45% due to infections and poor treatment in the women that are destroying their tubes and causing tubal blockage, thereby preventing them from having normal pregnancy. Hwande who is also a medical consultant with the Federal Medical Centre Makurdi, suggested for the establishment of more IVF centres in the country to handle assisted reproduction technology, since the current centres located in few states are not enough to cater for the service needed. ‘’There are few centres located in Lagos, Abuja, Makurdi, Jos, Enugu Anambra and Edo-Delta. The services are not really available. We have 36 states and apparently you have only centres in six to seven states. Go to Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Jigawa and other part of the states, no centres. ‘’That is to tell you the people there may not even be aware. The centres are few, that is why I said that it is relatively new in Nigeria because if it is old or available the centres would have been available in every state. So people are not really getting the services. There is need for awareness,” Hwande stated. He disclosed that the first fertility hospital as an IVF centre in Makurdi, has received over 2000 cases and have been able to successfully treat over 500 cases. The Makurdi centre, he said that is presently serving Taraba, Nasarawa, Cross River and Kogi States with

few other states and also serve as a referral centre for training people, saying the patronage have been very high and the success commendable. ‘’IVF, you can’t market it. If they come and they don’t become pregnant, they would not come again and they would tell the story to another, that forget that man, he is not getting any result’’, Hwande stated.