FIRE BROKE out yesterday at the House on the Rock Church in Abuja. The church is located close to the National Stadium, Abuja, and close to the City Gate. The inferno whose cause was yet to be ascertained as at press time was visibly ablaze around 3pm, while fire fighters struggled to put

it out. A member of the church who spoke to our correspondent said the main building had not been in use for a while now as renovation was going on. Joseph Peter said he left the church at 1pm after the day’s service and all was well. According to a Twitter user, Abayomi Shogunle, there were seven fire-fighter trucks at the church premises trying to put out the fire. Shogunle also tweeted a video of the burning church. House on the Rock was founded in December 1994 by Pastor Paul Adefarasin in Lagos, Nigeria. The ministry was established

to be a vanguard 21st century church with a vision of empowering believers for the fulfillment of their God- ordained destinies. The Abuja branch, popularly called “The Refuge”, was formed in 1999 as a springboard for strategic ministry in the northern region and beyond.