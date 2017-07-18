Last Friday, an irate mob attacked

the Dutse Sector Command of

the Federal Road Safety Corps,

FRSC, in Jigawa State, occasioning

damages, one death and other

persons injured.

According to an interim report

on the incident authored by the

sector commander, Angus Ibezim,

and obtained by Nigerian Pilot

yesterday, despite enforcement

called by the sector commander, the

mob was unrelenting and forcefully

removed impounded vehicles

among others.

Excerpts of the interim report

addressed to the Abuja head

office of the commision read: “The

enforcement patrol of today 14th

July 2017 started at about 07300hrs

by FRSC gate being a special

patrol two of the command vehicle

were stationed alone Shuwarin –

Dutse road opposite NNPC Mega

station, while the third vehicle was

stationed along Dutse-Shuwarin

road before the traffic light junction.

“As the enforcement progressed,

vehicles were impounded and

brought to the base as usual.

However, after making arrest of

about 10 commercial vehicles, a

MOB came to the command and

forcefully remove the impounded

vehicles arrested.

“The sector commander called

for re-enforcement from the police

to control the situation and Civil

Defence Corps, NSCDC, was also

invited.

“The MOB decided to block the

roads from all directions thereby

stopping the movement of traffic

within the town.

“As the Mob tried to release the

vehicles arrested a bag belonging to

the Marshal on duty at the gate was

missing and two of our Marshal

DCI Hassan I Kota and RMAII

Kabiru Adamu were molested by

the Bob.

“On the arrival of the reenforcement

team, the mob turned

on them and struggle started

between the mob and the men of

the Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC,

shots were fired an one person

among the mob was wounded who

later died, and one Police man was

also wounded.

“As an aftermath of that shooting

the mob gained access once more to

the Command office and destroyed

one of the patrol car 301 and one

patrol van Ford Ranger which was

outside up to this very time was

burnt by the same Mob.

“Meanwhile, a meeting convened

by the Commissioner of Police was

held to calm tension. The CP later

visited the Command to observe

things himself while the deceased

have been buried. Presently, the

situation is calm.”

Details of spoils at the end of the

mob action, according to the report,

include two FRSC patrol vehicles

were vandalized, (Car AO754RS

& unserviceable van Ford Ranger

AO 116 RS), one FRSC van was

burnt (Ford Ranger AO 119 RS), one

member of Dutse branch of National

Union of Road Transport Workers

was shot dead, one police officer

was wounded and hospitalised, ten

impounded vehicles were forcefully

removed from FRSC premises.