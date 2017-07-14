EXECUTIVE Assistant to
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on
Communication, Barrister Fred
Oghenesivbe has described the
former governor of Delta State,
Chief James Ibori, as the political
leader of leaders in the state,
irrespective of political parties.
Oghenesivbe noted that in the
same token, Governor Okowa
was the state’s leader of the
Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,
with Barrister Kingsley Esiso as
state party chairman.
He equally posited that for
the sake of justice and equity,
Governor Okowa should be
supported by the people of the
state to complete Delta North’s
eight years of two terms like his
predecessors in Delta Central
and South, who governed the
state for eight years each.
Oghenesivbe, who spoke to
journalists during a media chat
tagged ‘Okowa at 58’ in Asaba, the state capital, averred that the
governor was a quintessential
leader and super motivational role
model for new breed politicians,
adding that he had positively
impacted the lives of numerous
Deltans through credible leadership
and good governance.
He described Okowa and Ibori as
strong political associates currently
warming up to put up superlative
electioneering outing come 2019,
adding that the duo was political
twin brothers with enviable history
of political and social collaboration,
which he said had yielded positive
electioneering victories in the state
since the advent of constitutional
democracy in 1999.
Reacting to speculations that
Chief Ibori boycotted the recent
Delta Central PDP mega rally in
Sapele, Oghenesivbe, who was a
member of the mega rally publicity
committee, said both leaders
endorsed the rally hence the
monumental success of the event.
“Ibori was the first person to
endorse Okowa for second term.
Chief Amori was at the Sapele
rally, which is a clear indication
that there was no political debacle
before, during and after the mega
rally.
“Furthermore, Chief James Ibori
hosted Governor Okowa and Delta
party leaders to a dinner at his
Oghara country home immediately
after the Sapele mega rally, same
day before we returned to Asaba.”
He insisted that experiences
and intellectual capacity garnered
over the years as former secretary
and chairman of Ika North-East
LGA, multiple commissioner, SSG,
senator and now governor made
it easy for Okowa to govern the
state efficiently and excellently,
describing his boss as a highly
detribalised governor that believed
in competence of individuals and
organisations.
“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is a
grassroots politician whose wealth
of experience in politics and
governance helped to efficiently
and prudently manage the state
financial resources, irrespective
of the current economic woes in
the country. “Deltans are already
politically emotional and waiting
for 2019 so as to re-elect their smart
governor for another four years
of credible leadership and good
governance.”
He, however, challenged the
ruling All Progressives Congress,
APC, at the federal level to fulfil
campaign promises by urging
ailing President Muhammadu
Buhari to resign, recalling how the
opposition leaders in the person
of Senator Bola Tinubu, President
Buhari and others spearheaded
several protest rallies, calling on
the late President Umaru Ya’Adua
of the PDP to resign on account of
ill health.
