EXECUTIVE Assistant to

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on

Communication, Barrister Fred

Oghenesivbe has described the

former governor of Delta State,

Chief James Ibori, as the political

leader of leaders in the state,

irrespective of political parties.

Oghenesivbe noted that in the

same token, Governor Okowa

was the state’s leader of the

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,

with Barrister Kingsley Esiso as

state party chairman.

He equally posited that for

the sake of justice and equity,

Governor Okowa should be

supported by the people of the

state to complete Delta North’s

eight years of two terms like his

predecessors in Delta Central

and South, who governed the

state for eight years each.

Oghenesivbe, who spoke to

journalists during a media chat

tagged ‘Okowa at 58’ in Asaba, the state capital, averred that the

governor was a quintessential

leader and super motivational role

model for new breed politicians,

adding that he had positively

impacted the lives of numerous

Deltans through credible leadership

and good governance.

He described Okowa and Ibori as

strong political associates currently

warming up to put up superlative

electioneering outing come 2019,

adding that the duo was political

twin brothers with enviable history

of political and social collaboration,

which he said had yielded positive

electioneering victories in the state

since the advent of constitutional

democracy in 1999.

Reacting to speculations that

Chief Ibori boycotted the recent

Delta Central PDP mega rally in

Sapele, Oghenesivbe, who was a

member of the mega rally publicity

committee, said both leaders

endorsed the rally hence the

monumental success of the event.

“Ibori was the first person to

endorse Okowa for second term.

Chief Amori was at the Sapele

rally, which is a clear indication

that there was no political debacle

before, during and after the mega

rally.

“Furthermore, Chief James Ibori

hosted Governor Okowa and Delta

party leaders to a dinner at his

Oghara country home immediately

after the Sapele mega rally, same

day before we returned to Asaba.”

He insisted that experiences

and intellectual capacity garnered

over the years as former secretary

and chairman of Ika North-East

LGA, multiple commissioner, SSG,

senator and now governor made

it easy for Okowa to govern the

state efficiently and excellently,

describing his boss as a highly

detribalised governor that believed

in competence of individuals and

organisations.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is a

grassroots politician whose wealth

of experience in politics and

governance helped to efficiently

and prudently manage the state

financial resources, irrespective

of the current economic woes in

the country. “Deltans are already

politically emotional and waiting

for 2019 so as to re-elect their smart

governor for another four years

of credible leadership and good

governance.”

He, however, challenged the

ruling All Progressives Congress,

APC, at the federal level to fulfil

campaign promises by urging

ailing President Muhammadu

Buhari to resign, recalling how the

opposition leaders in the person

of Senator Bola Tinubu, President

Buhari and others spearheaded

several protest rallies, calling on

the late President Umaru Ya’Adua

of the PDP to resign on account of

ill health.