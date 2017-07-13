INDEPENDENT Corrupt
Practices and other related offences
Commission, ICPC, has told a
Federal High Court in Minna that
the acting executive director of
the National Cereals Research
Institute, Badeggi in Niger State,
Dr Samuel Agboire illegally
employed 34 workers into the
organisation in contravention of
the Federal Character Commission
Act 2004.
The allegation was contained
in a suit filed in the court by the
anti graft agency, in which it
sought appropriate action to be
taken against Agboire for such
contravention of the law.
The suit marked FHC/MM/
CR 23, 2017 FRN vs Dr Samuel
Agboire, was filed by Enosa
Omoghubom an assistant chief
superintendent in the legal in the
office of the chairman of the ICPC.
In the three count charge, Dr
Agboire was alleged to have
among others on “the 9th of
November 2015 refused to
comply with the federal character
commission establishment act and
extant circulars made pursuant
thereto employed 34 persons as
staff of the NCRI and failed to
furnish any information to the
Federal Character Commission as
you were required to do in line
with the said employment and you
therefore committed an offence
contrary to section 14 (3)(a) and
punishable under section 15(1) of
the federal character commission
act.
“That you, Dr Samuel Agboire
Ag Executive Director NCRI on
the 9th day of November 2015 or
thereabout in Bida Niger state
failed to comply with the directive
issued by the Federal Character
Commission in circular dated
1st September 2014 ref.FCC/
CAM/S.18/1c on procedure for
recruitment into the the Federal
Public Service in connection with
your employment of 34 persons as
staff of the NCRI and you thereby
committed an offence contrary to
section 14(3)(b) and punishable
under section 15 (1) of the FCC
establishment act cap f7 laws of
the federal Republic of Nigeria
2004.
“That you Dr Samuel Agboire
Ag Executive Director NCRI on
the 9th day of November 2015
abused your office as ag Executive
Director NCRI by employing
34 staff contrary to the federal
character Commission act 2004
and thereby committed an offence”
When the case first came up for
mention on May 31 this year before
Justice Yellim Sulaiman Bogoro,
the defendant was absent from the
court, prompting an adjournment
to July 3 this year consequently
hearing notices were issued to all
the parties involved in the case.
On the next adjournment day,
neither the counsel nor Agboire
was in court.
The court, however, received a
letter from the defendant’s counsel
seeking an adjournment of the
case.
Justice Bogoro therefore
adjourned the case to September
25.
