INDEPENDENT Corrupt

Practices and other related offences

Commission, ICPC, has told a

Federal High Court in Minna that

the acting executive director of

the National Cereals Research

Institute, Badeggi in Niger State,

Dr Samuel Agboire illegally

employed 34 workers into the

organisation in contravention of

the Federal Character Commission

Act 2004.

The allegation was contained

in a suit filed in the court by the

anti graft agency, in which it

sought appropriate action to be

taken against Agboire for such

contravention of the law.

The suit marked FHC/MM/

CR 23, 2017 FRN vs Dr Samuel

Agboire, was filed by Enosa

Omoghubom an assistant chief

superintendent in the legal in the

office of the chairman of the ICPC.

In the three count charge, Dr

Agboire was alleged to have

among others on “the 9th of

November 2015 refused to

comply with the federal character

commission establishment act and

extant circulars made pursuant

thereto employed 34 persons as

staff of the NCRI and failed to

furnish any information to the

Federal Character Commission as

you were required to do in line

with the said employment and you

therefore committed an offence

contrary to section 14 (3)(a) and

punishable under section 15(1) of

the federal character commission

act.

“That you, Dr Samuel Agboire

Ag Executive Director NCRI on

the 9th day of November 2015 or

thereabout in Bida Niger state

failed to comply with the directive

issued by the Federal Character

Commission in circular dated

1st September 2014 ref.FCC/

CAM/S.18/1c on procedure for

recruitment into the the Federal

Public Service in connection with

your employment of 34 persons as

staff of the NCRI and you thereby

committed an offence contrary to

section 14(3)(b) and punishable

under section 15 (1) of the FCC

establishment act cap f7 laws of

the federal Republic of Nigeria

2004.

“That you Dr Samuel Agboire

Ag Executive Director NCRI on

the 9th day of November 2015

abused your office as ag Executive

Director NCRI by employing

34 staff contrary to the federal

character Commission act 2004

and thereby committed an offence”

When the case first came up for

mention on May 31 this year before

Justice Yellim Sulaiman Bogoro,

the defendant was absent from the

court, prompting an adjournment

to July 3 this year consequently

hearing notices were issued to all

the parties involved in the case.

On the next adjournment day,

neither the counsel nor Agboire

was in court.

The court, however, received a

letter from the defendant’s counsel

seeking an adjournment of the

case.

Justice Bogoro therefore

adjourned the case to September

25.