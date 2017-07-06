The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered 18, 000 voters in Kwara since the beginning of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on April 27.

The INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Mr Paul Atser, made this known in Ilorin on Thursday while answering questions from journalists during an inspection tour of registration centres.

Atser said that the commission had also created six additional registration centres in the state.

The administrative secretary said that the six new centres were spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

According to him, the centre are Oro Ago, Ajase I, Oke Oyi, Pake, Bani and Malete.

“As at Wednesday, over 18, 000 voters have been captured.

“The turnout is impressive; people are eager to take part in the electoral process,” Atser said.

He also said that more than 1,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) had been collected in the state by their owners since the beginning of CVR.

Atser said that the registration would be closed temporarily after July 27 to allow INEC to collate data and display voters registers.

“We will display the voters register for five days to allow people to make claims and objections on the register.

“After the claims and objections, we will start the process of printing Permanent Voter Cards and distribute same,” he added.

The administrative secretary said that INEC might consider creating additional polling booths, although a lot of issues would be involved.

According to him, the commission had created additional 302 registration centres nationwide since the beginning of CVR.

“The commission will go and review the issue of polling booths after the first phase of the continuous registration,” Atser said.

He said that the commission had not recorded any case of double registration in the state since the exercise began.