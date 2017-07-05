UNITED Nations Children`s Education Fund, UNICEF has said that education will continue to be its main focus in the coming weeks through the acceleration of

interventions and ensuring sustainable efforts to deliver more quality results in the best interest of children`s, especially those affected by the conflict in Borno State. The UNICEF Representative, Mohamed Malick Fall who reveals that during a meeting with the Borno State Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board – SUBEB in Maiduguri, said UNICEF is consulting with government and other key stakeholders to agree on the best way forward and to ensure all concerned are on the same page. The fund in a statement signed by its Media and External Relations, Officer Rabiu Musa said the UNICEF representative Mr. Malick said they are committed to ensure that every school age child go to school regardless of the conflict as a right of these children” Responding, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board – SUBEB, Borno State, Dr Shettima Bukar Kullima informed the Representative

that due to the strategic interventions by UNICEF the girl child education is receiving a boost much more than ever before with significant increase in the enrolment because of some form of supply support by UNICEF that attracts both parents and the pupils themselves. He said the state is considering double shifting practice to provide a more qualitative education to children with improved teaching and learning environment. This initiative

would start with 24 new schools in the state as a pilot scheme while UNICEF is preparing to provide 30,000 girls with school uniform and other learning materials support like school in a box and teaching aids by September this year. It could be recalled that UNICEF had supported 28,000 girls with complete set of school uniform in 2016. “UNICEF interventions in the education sector the best support to Borno State. Also speaking, UNICEF Education Specialist in Maiduguri office, Dr Yusuf Ismail said so far UNICEF is the only organisation providing formal education support in the newly liberated areas from insurgents groups throughout the state.