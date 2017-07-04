Israeli President, Reuven Rivlin, on Tuesday granted pardon to former Prime Minister, Ehud Olmert, who was released on parole from prison on July 2 after serving a corruption sentence.

An official statement issued by the President’s Residence said that the move cancels most of the limitations that were imposed on Olmert after his early release.

Olmert could now leave the country and he would not have to report twice a month to the police station.

Olmert, 71, was released from jail on Sunday, after serving 16 months of his 27-month prison terms.

He was freed under a decision on Thursday by Israel Prison Service’s parole board to grant him early release.

His lawyers appealed President Rivlin with a request to pardon Olmert on the day of his release.

In March, Rivlin rejected a request to grant Olmert a clemency, which could have Olmert released right away.

Olmert is the first Israeli prime minister to serve term in jail.

He started to serve his prison term on Feb.15, 2016, after the Supreme Court had reduced his six-year sentence to 18 months.