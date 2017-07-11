The Kaduna State House of Assembly, says it will strengthen its partnership with the media to deliver quality service to the people.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Nuhu Shadalafiya, made the commitment on Tuesday at the opening of a two-day workshop for legislative correspondents holding in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The workshop was organised by Partnership to Engage Reform and Learn (PERL) funded by DFID.

He pledged that the assembly would always be open to journalists to inquire about its activities and make suggestions on ways to transform the state.

Shadalafiya that stressed the media remain a critical partner in the quest to transform the state and Nigeria for the good of all.

The chairman advised the participants to use the knowledge gained during the workshop to enhance their professionalism for better service to the people.

Earlier, Hajiya Hajara Mohammad, the workshop facilitator, said the aim of the workshop was to facilitate better understanding of the role of the legislature in governance and budget process.

She stressed that the session would facilitate discussions on the way the media can proactively leverage its position to hold the executive and legislature accountable in ensuring quality service delivery to citizens.

Mohammed added that the forum would build synergy between traditional and social media experts in the assembly for effective reportage on legislative engagements.

Mr Abel Adejo, the PERL Team Leader in the state, said the media would remain “the eye and friend of the people and link to the public.”

Adejo explained that the organisation was engaged in a five-year public sector accountability and governance programme funded by the UK Department for International Development (DFID).

The team leader said the programme kick started in May 2016 to provide service in the public sector in Kaduna and other flagship states.

He added that the target was to reform government business, track programmes implementation and accounting policies, as well as budget implementation for public good, economic stability and private sector engagement.

The General Manager, Freedom Radio, Kaduna, Malam Adamu Ladan, urged the media to be proactive in their reportage so as to hold those in public service accountable to the people.

Ladan said the media must set agenda, push for responsible leadership in the country, and keep the public informed at all times on current issues in the system.