KOGI State Government has declared a state of emergency on environment following monumental environmental degradations in some parts of the state. The Director General on Media and Strategy, Mr. Kingsely Fanwo made this known while briefing journalists at the weekend on resolutions from State Executive Council meeting, stating that the attention of the state government has been drawn to the affected part of the state. He explained that some of the link roads in many part of the state have been cut off by the heavy down pour in the recent past, noting that that has created many potholes on the state roads which now needed urgent attention. The Director General pointed out that the state government had declared state of emergency with aim of partnering with

the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency, KOSEMA, to tackle the issue of environmental degradations in the various parts of the state. The media aide also noted that the state government has approved the building of standard markets in the three senatorial districts of the state, basically in Ankpa, Adavi and Kabba local government areas respectively. Fanwo noted that this was in line with present administration determination to boost economic activities of the people at grass root level in the state. He stated that state government has restated commitment to spread projects across the state, noting that several towns and villages in Dekinna local government area of the-would be connected with national grid for such villages to enjoy electricity supply like other parts of the state. He posited out that the state government would henceforth prosecute all contractors handling various projects who have abandoned sites for no just reasons.