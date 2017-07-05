KWARA STATE Government, yesterday, issued a stern warning to contractors handling road projects, saying it would not condone a shoddy job. It also vowed to blacklist the affected contractors in the event of the termination of the projects. Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Aro Yahaya, issued the warning when he inspected Tanke Bubu, Awolowo Mark Link Road in Ilorin, the state capital. Yahaya, who could not hide his displeasure over the pace of work done by the contractors, after failed promises, however, gave them a seven-day ultimatum to complete a section of asphalt overlay and earth work or have the projects terminated. He said the decision to hand down the ultimatum was based on previous warning to contractors and other partners on the state government’s developmental projects. Yahaya, who also visited Agbabiaka channelisation project and the on-going Omosebi Bridge at Gaa-Akanbi Area of Ilorin, commended the two contractors and urged them to increase the tempo of work for early completion of the projects. The commissioner also warned that the state government would not condone any contractor found wanting on the execution of infrastructural projects. He appealed to residents, particularly those in Ilorin metropolis to exercise patience on the condition of some roads, assuring that they would be given prompt attention in terms of repairs and maintenance