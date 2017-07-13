Mr Albert Maga, the presiding judge, Grade 1 Area Court, Aso Pada, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, on Thursday ordered the remand of a labourer, Musa Aliyu, 23, in Keffi Prison for allegedly stealing in a Mosque.

Aliyu, a resident of Mararaba, was arraigned on a count charge of theft, an offence he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Agabi Auta, told the court that Malam Ali Tahir of Tipper Garage, Mararaba, reported the matter at the ‘A’ Divisional Police Station Mararaba on July 10.

Auta told the court that on July 8, at about 2:00 p.m., the defendant entered the Mosque, located at Tipper Garage, Mararaba and stole an amplifier valued at N25, 000.

He further said that the defendant ran to an unknown destination after stealing the amplifier , but was arrested on July 12, while trying to sell the said amplifier.

The prosecutor said that the amplifier was recovered from the accused who confessed to the crime.

Auta said that the offence contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code, while it attracts five years jail term or an option of fine or both.

Maga adjourned the matter until July 20 for hearing.