Plateau State governor,

Simon Lalong yesterday

commended the Nigerian Army

for their efforts at tackling

insecurity in the country.

Lalong made gave the

commendation when the General

Officer Commanding 3rd

Armored Division of the Nigerian

Army in Jos, Brigadier General Ben

Ahanetu, paid him a courtesy call

in Jos recently.

The governor also applauded the

sacrifices made by personnel of the

Nigerian Army in ensuring that

Nigeria remains one indivisible

and strong nation, stressing that

such sacrifices were not in vain.

“Their resilience and doggedness

have brought peace to the country,”

Lalong said.

Speaking earlier in his remarks,

General Àhanetu commended

Governor Lalong for his support

to the military, promising to work

to ensure permanent peace in

Plateau.