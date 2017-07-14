Plateau State governor,
Simon Lalong yesterday
commended the Nigerian Army
for their efforts at tackling
insecurity in the country.
Lalong made gave the
commendation when the General
Officer Commanding 3rd
Armored Division of the Nigerian
Army in Jos, Brigadier General Ben
Ahanetu, paid him a courtesy call
in Jos recently.
The governor also applauded the
sacrifices made by personnel of the
Nigerian Army in ensuring that
Nigeria remains one indivisible
and strong nation, stressing that
such sacrifices were not in vain.
“Their resilience and doggedness
have brought peace to the country,”
Lalong said.
Speaking earlier in his remarks,
General Àhanetu commended
Governor Lalong for his support
to the military, promising to work
to ensure permanent peace in
Plateau.
Plateau State governor,