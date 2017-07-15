Immediate past transition committee Secretary of Jos North local government of Plateau state, Hon Shehu Usman, has denied reports in some national dailies that the Plateau state governor Simon Lalong is owing the sacked management committee members of the state in 17 Local Government six months salaries and allowances .

Usman who was the Organizing Secretary of Plateau Secretary’s forum made this known while speaking with our correspondent in Jos .

It could be recalled that an immediate past Management committee chairman of one of the local government who spoke with newsmen recently, complained that the sacked interim management committee members of the 17 Local Government are been owed six months salaries and allowances.

Debunking the report, Usman said “Lalong does not owe us any kobo. Gov Lalong is very sensitive to the plight of citizens of the state and our welfare was properly taken care of.

“It is rather unfortunate that some of the dissolved transition committee chairmen would spread this kind of rumours.

“Most of the sacked transition committee chairmen ran their various local governments like it was a personal business, most of them don’t consult their subordinate before taking any decision affecting their various councils.

“Most local governments in the state have the financial muscles to pay themselves salaries. Anybody that says that the government of Simon Lalong owes us six months salaries and allowances is been economical with the truth.

“The dissolved transition committee members should be gratefully to Gov Lalong and APC for considering them first for the appointment and for allowing them stay for close to two years in office without interfering in the activities of the local government all through the period of their tenure instead of been economical with the truth.

“Lalong is a leader that has the interest of citizens at heart” he maintained.