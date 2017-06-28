Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; the police, the Department of State Service, and others, yesterday, conceded that Peace Corps of Nigeria was a legally registered organisation but alleged that the group was engaging in criminal activities. They said this before a Federal High Court in Abuja while opposing a fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, its National Commandant, Dickson Akoh, and 48 members of the group. Meanwhile, Peace Corps and Akoh are currently being

prosecuted by the Office of the AGF on fraud charges before another judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice John Tsoho. Justice Gabriel Kolawole, after hearing all parties to the rights enforcement suit yesterday, fixed July 6 for judgment. The plaintiffs are through their suit seeking N2bn as compensation for the embarrassment allegedly caused the Peace Corps of Nigeria and its incorporated trustees “by the arrest and detention of its personnel carried out in a commando style by the security operatives” in March this year. The defendants to the suit are the Nigeria Police, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; the AGF, the National Security Adviser, Babagaba Monguno, Department of State Service and its Director- General, Mr.Lawal Daura. Arguing, the plaintiffs’ case yesterday, their lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, alleged that while the matter filed on March 8, was pending before the court, the police and the IGP took over the premises of the group. Urging the court to grant all the 14 prayers of his clients, Agabi said the main question which the court had to determine was whether Peace Corps of Nigeria was a legitimate organisation. He said, “That is a point that is conceded to by the defendants. The only thing they said was that it was an organisation engaging in activities which

were military or paramilitary in nature. The contention that the activities are military or paramilitary in nature was not substantiated. On the ground that they are unable to substantiate their allegations alone, your lordship is entitled to grant our prayers.” He also alluded to various exhibits, including previous court judgments, police report of investigation and correspondences, which he said all indicated that the activities of the organisation of Peace Corps were legal. He added, “I crave your lordship’s indulgence to grant our prayers, that we be allowed to continue the good work we are doing and your hand is strengthened by the judgments we have referenced