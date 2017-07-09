The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) board of trustee chairman and national patron of Miyetti Allah cattle breeders association of Nigeria, Alhaji Wali Jibril yesterday sued for peace between farmers and grazers on the Mambilla plateau in Taraba.

Wali who said he was in the state on a fact finding mission on the recent crisis between farmers and herdsmen warned those fueling the crisis on the Mambila Plateau in Sardauna Local Government area of the state to desist or face the wrath of God.

The Miyetti Allah national patron who led a high power delegation of Miyetti Allah leadership to Taraba held a close door meeting with Governor Darius Ishaku at government house Jalingo which lasted for several hours.

“From the information we have gathered the crisis has no religious or tribal links, but inadequate land for farmers and grazers, because the wealthy people have bought over majority of the lands on the plateau.

“The remaining land is not enough for both farmers and grazers and instead of venting their anger on the wealthy individuals that have bought over the lands, they rather resorted to fighting among themselves which has resulted in the loss of lives and property including animals,” he said.

Wali commended the efforts of the state Government which have greatly helped in containing the situation and described most of the reports against the state Government on the social media and other publications as false and mischievously intended to further escalate the crisis.

He appealed to the people of the state especially those from the Mambilla Plateau to the culture of tolerance and love for one another for the development of the area.

Meanwhile the President General of Tiv Cultural and Social Association Taraba Chief Goodman Dahida has urged Alhaji Wali Jibril to also condemned the herdsmen killings in other parts of Taraba and across the country.

Dahida wondered why the Miyetti Allah national patron did not come to Taraba on a fact finding mission when his kinsmen were killing farmers in Taraba and other parts of the country.

The President General called for collective justice and genuine efforts to end the violent conflicts across the country.