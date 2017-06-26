TARABA State Governor, Darius Ishaku, yesterday, constituted two committees among the ethnic groups on the Mambilla Plateau to dialogue and come up with ways of bringing lasting peace to the area. The constitution of the committees followed an emergency meeting with stakeholders from the area held at the Government House. Briefing journalists, Ishaku said the meeting was fruitful and meant to speed up the process of genuine reconciliation and ensure lasting peace on the Plateau. Earlier, Ishaku had set up a committee to look into the land issue in the area headed by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Haruna Manu, but it was yet to commence work before the crisis eventually broke out. One of the committees, according to the governor, would be chaired by the Chief of Mambilla, Alhaji Mohammad Baju, with representatives from Mambilla, Fulani, Kaka, Kambu, Panso and Igbo tribes living on the Plateau and is expected to come out with ways of restoring permanent peace. The governor also noted that another committee; truth and reconciliation, made up of religious leaders would soon be set up to begin genuine reconciliation among the people, promote mutual trust and peaceful co- existence. Ishaku, who condemned the wanton destruction of lives and property on the Mambilla Plateau, appealed to the people to embrace peace for the development on the area. “The meeting is expedient considering the importance that this administration attaches to peace and development of the state where all Tarabans would be proud of and have a say at all times. Sardauna Local Government is not only strategic to the state, but to the entire country considering the enormous potentials that abound in the area, especially in agriculture, tourism, mining and the hydroelectric power station which is billed to commence by the end of the year,” he said.