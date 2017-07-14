A 40-year-old man, Yemi Gbangboye, who allegedly defiled a 12-year-old girl, was on Friday charged before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court , Lagos.

Gbangboye is facing a three-count charge bordering on defilement and indecent treatment.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the accused committed the offences on July 7, at about 3.00p.m at No. 41, Itire Road, Lagos.

‎She said the accused, who lives in the same compound with the victim’s parents, lured her into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

“It was her screams that attracted some neighbours, who broke the door and took the accused to the police station,’’ the prosecutor added.

The offence contravened Section 135, 137 and 144 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

‎The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. Ipaye-Nwachukwu, granted him bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

‎

Ipaye said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused, while the other surety should be a civil servant of not less than Grade Level 14.

She said the sureties should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

‎Ipaye ordered that the case file be sent to the office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice and adjourned the case till Sept. 14.