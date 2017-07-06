A 28-year-old man who was caught on video kicking a woman down the stairs at Berlin underground station was on Thursday sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison.

A German capital court ruled that the man forcefully kicked the female student from behind in October 2016 at Hermannstrasse underground station, south of the city centre.

The incident was recorded on security cameras and footage of the attack went viral.

The man, a Bulgarian national, claimed to have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the crime and offered his apologies to the woman.

However, the court refused the apology and sentenced him accordingly.