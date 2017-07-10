The rate of infant and maternal mortality has reduced in Anambra because of the huge investment made in the health sector, Gov. Willie Obiano, has said.

Obiano made the remark on Monday at an event marking the end of the First Round Maternal, New Born and Child Health Week (MNCHW) held at Community Secondary School, Umuoba Anam, Anambra East LGA.

The Nigerian Pilot reports that the during the 5-day programme, vitamin A supplement was administered to children between the ages of 6 to 59 months.

The children were also de-wormed.

Routine antigens were given to children from 0 to 11 months; healthcare providers gave free medical services to pregnant women and registered the birth of children.

Obiano promised that his administration would continue to support and invest in the health sector by building and upgrading healthcare facilities.

“My administration has provided over 27 speed boats and eight functional speed boat ambulances to ensure rapid health attention in the riverine areas where people have difficulties accessing health care services,’’ he said.

He said that his administration would soon embark on the construction of quarters for nurses.

He cited the ongoing renovation of primary health centres across the state as part of efforts by his administration to improve the health sector in the state