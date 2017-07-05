A Consultant Clinical Microbiologist, Dr Bamidele Mutiu, on Wednesday called for a national policy on the use of antibiotic to control its resistance in Nigeria.

Mutiu made the call at a scientific conference organised by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Theme of the conference is: “Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control in the Nigerian Health Sector.’’

“We need a national policy that will make the use of antibiotic effective and adhered to by every health practitioner.

“Once we have it from the Federal Ministry of Health, it can scale down to the state Ministry of Health, teaching and general hospitals for everybody to know what should be use for a particular infection.

“Then, one of the things the policy will look after is that not all fever is malaria or typhoid.

“There are some fevers caused by viruses or bacteria, but the most important is that there must be diagnosis before you start treatment,’’ he said.

The consultant said that antibiotic resistance was becoming very common due to some challenges facing the nation’s health sector.

According to him, antibiotic resistance happens when the organisms are no longer being eliminated by the antibiotics.

“We have abused the use of antibiotics; everybody uses antibiotics for anything and most often than not they were prescribed by untrained personnel.

“Also, there is the issue of fake drugs coming into the society.

“Our laboratories are not up to the level they are supposed to be in terms of diagnosing and knowing the particular germ causing harm.

“The principle of antibiotic use is that you use a particular antibiotic for a particular germ after you have tested it in a laboratory and you are sure it will work,“ he said.

Mutiu said that the danger antibiotic resistance portend was that all common colds, diarrhea and other infections that were treated with antibiotics could no longer work.

“What this means is that people will die more,’’ the expert said.

Also, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Akoka, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, said that prevention of infection, control and judicious use of antibiotics would reduce antimicrobial resistance.

Ogunsola, who is also a Professor of Medical Microbiology, said that health institutions should, as a matter of policy, put guidelines in place to fight the scourge of resistance.

“There are no written protocols in most hospitals and every outbreak of infections means organisms are transmitted.

“People are not washing their hands and doing other basic hygiene practices.

“These are sources of infections that do not require the use of antibiotics if people practice good hygiene.

“Infection prevention and control is integral to best healthcare practices.

“We should invest more in diagnosis; we have to go back to evidence-based treatment and spend more time talking with the patients,’’ she said.

In his remarks, the President, ARD-LASUTH, Dr Adeola Badmus, said that theme of the conference was timely, as doctors now discovered that many patients were developing resistance to the regular antibiotics.

Badmus said that antibiotic resistance could be reduced by following the rational drug prescription.

“Ideally, patients are not supposed to get antibiotics over the counters, which is a major challenge to the scourge.

“Antibiotics should only be given by prescription signed by a doctor and that will go a long way in reducing antibiotic resistance,’’ he said.