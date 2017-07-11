CALLS on Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, to run for second term received a boost last weekend during the decamping of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Ekpe Ogbu, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. Among those rooting for Ortom’s second term is a former deputy governor of the state, Chief Stephen Lawani, who described the governor as a focused leader, saying in spite of many detractions, the governor still had the courage to hold local government elections when many governors could not do so. Chief Lawani, who spoke at Utonkon, Ado Local Government Area of the state at the weekend, also noted that the decamping of Ogbu, who was the special adviser on public utilities, would go a long way to put Governor Ortom in a better position to face the challenges ahead. Deputy speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, James Okefe said his decamping a few years ago from the PDP to APC had vindicated his political foresight, noting that Ortom’s 2019 was guaranteed. Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, for his part said Chief Ogbu took the right decision by leaving the PDP while Nigeria’s ambassador to Russia, Professor Stephen Torkuma Ugba said under difficult circumstances, Governor Ortom had given hope to the people. Ogbu, who decamped with his teeming supporters, described Ortom as a God-given leader, stressing that his administration had demonstrated commitment to the social, economic and political development of the state.