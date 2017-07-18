SENATOR representing Akwa
Ibom South Senatorial district,
Nelson Effiong said, his father was
a smuggler, saying it was difficult
dealing with smuggling challenges
in the country.
He made this disclosure at a
public hearing on smuggling
tagged “a threat to Nigeria’s quest
to self-sufficiency in rice production
and operation of I’M and NESS”
which was organized by the Senate
Committee on Customs, and Excise
Duties in Abuja Monday.
Recalling his father’s
involvement in smuggling, he
said: “My father was not just a
smuggler, he was a Chief Smuggler
in the 70s,” he said.
“Let us be frank to ourselves,
there is no smuggling without
collaboration of Customs officers
and from my father’s experience
in smuggling, it is difficult dealing
with smuggling in Nigeria.
Giving a sweeping statement,
the lawmaker said, aiding and
abetting of smuggling has been
the business of Nigerian Customs
Service.
