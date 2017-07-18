SENATOR representing Akwa

Ibom South Senatorial district,

Nelson Effiong said, his father was

a smuggler, saying it was difficult

dealing with smuggling challenges

in the country.

He made this disclosure at a

public hearing on smuggling

tagged “a threat to Nigeria’s quest

to self-sufficiency in rice production

and operation of I’M and NESS”

which was organized by the Senate

Committee on Customs, and Excise

Duties in Abuja Monday.

Recalling his father’s

involvement in smuggling, he

said: “My father was not just a

smuggler, he was a Chief Smuggler

in the 70s,” he said.

“Let us be frank to ourselves,

there is no smuggling without

collaboration of Customs officers

and from my father’s experience

in smuggling, it is difficult dealing

with smuggling in Nigeria.

Giving a sweeping statement,

the lawmaker said, aiding and

abetting of smuggling has been

the business of Nigerian Customs

Service.