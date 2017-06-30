PROSECUTION of former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (rtd) in the alleged $2.1b arms deal was stalled at the Abuja High Court yesterday because of the absence of the trial judge, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf. Dasuki could also not be produced in court as at the time the trial was shifted to September 27 by lawyers in the matters. Other defendants in the alleged corruption case included a former Minister of State for Finance, Bashir Yuguda; former Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa; his son Sager Bafarawa; former Director of Finance in the office of the NSA, Salisu Shuaibu and Dalhatu Investment Ltd who were present in court. The trial could not proceed as Justice Baba-Yusuf was said to have gone outside Abuja on an assignment. Although, the court clerks declined comments, it was learnt that the judge was part of the Federal Capital Territory Judiciary delegation attending the burial ceremony of Justice Victoria Ayodele Uzo-Amaka Onejeme, a pioneer judge of the Abuja High Court who died recently. After consultation, the lawyers and the court officials shifted the prosecution to September 27 due to the coming yearly vacation of the court scheduled to begin on July 10 and terminate in the middle of September. Apart from lawyers, family members and associates, sympathisers of the former NSA who had stormed the court as early as 8am left unfulfilled due to the inability of government to bring Dasuki to court from the custody of the Department of the State Service, DSS, where he has been kept since December 2015. The federal government had on January 24 re-arraigned Dasuki and other defendants on 22 count charges in the case due to the transfer of the charge from Justice Peter Affen to Baba-Yusuf as part of case management. The defendants were accused of breach of trust, money laundering and diversion of public funds since 2015 when they were first arraigned. While the bail granted other defendants was obeyed by the federal government that of Dasuki

was not as he was re-arrested on December 29, 2015 at Kuje Prison shortly after he perfected bail conditions and had since remained in the custody of the DSS.