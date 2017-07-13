NATIONAL Drug Law

Enforcement Agency, NDLEA,

Jigawa State command, said

it arrested 295 suspects with

various narcotic drugs and

psychotropic substances from

January till June.

State Commander of the

NDLEA, Josephine Ruth Obi,

stated this yesterday at the 2017

United Nations Day against

Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

in Dutse.

She said drug abuse and illicit

trafficking of narcotics in the

state is getting higher with a

total arrest of 382 suspects and

seizures of 1,380.71kg in 2016,

while it arrested 295 suspects,

seized 878.91kg from January till

June this year.

Obi noted that the abuse of

illicit drugs and other substances

is a health issue to the users and

of security concern to everyone.

She said NDLEA in Jigawa State

is working hard to counter the

problems through drug demand

reduction and drug supply

reduction strategies which are

enforcement responses.

The commandant appealed to

the state government to provide

rehabilitation centres.

She commended the state

government, security agencies,

traditional rulers, media men

and all relevant stakeholders’ for

their support in fighting drugs

abuse.