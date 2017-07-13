NATIONAL Drug Law
Enforcement Agency, NDLEA,
Jigawa State command, said
it arrested 295 suspects with
various narcotic drugs and
psychotropic substances from
January till June.
State Commander of the
NDLEA, Josephine Ruth Obi,
stated this yesterday at the 2017
United Nations Day against
Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
in Dutse.
She said drug abuse and illicit
trafficking of narcotics in the
state is getting higher with a
total arrest of 382 suspects and
seizures of 1,380.71kg in 2016,
while it arrested 295 suspects,
seized 878.91kg from January till
June this year.
Obi noted that the abuse of
illicit drugs and other substances
is a health issue to the users and
of security concern to everyone.
She said NDLEA in Jigawa State
is working hard to counter the
problems through drug demand
reduction and drug supply
reduction strategies which are
enforcement responses.
The commandant appealed to
the state government to provide
rehabilitation centres.
She commended the state
government, security agencies,
traditional rulers, media men
and all relevant stakeholders’ for
their support in fighting drugs
abuse.
NATIONAL Drug Law