Senate President Bukola
Saraki on Wednesday urged
all stakeholders in the
education sector to remain
calm on the new nine-year
basic education curriculum to
enable the National Assembly
look into the various issues
involved.
Saraki in a statement by his
special assistant on Public
Affairs, Mohammed Isa,
made the call while receiving
a delegation of the Christian
Association of Nigeria, CAN,
which paid him a courtesy
visit in Abuja.
He assured the delegation
that the Senate Committee
on Basic Education would
investigate the complaints
by the association against the
new curriculum with a view
to making it acceptable and
satisfactory to all religions.
Explaining the background
to the introduction of the
policy, the Senate president
said the process began in 2010
when the administration of
former President Goodluck
Jonathan came up with
series of reforms to reduce
the number of subjects in the
school curriculum.
“As leaders, we must
continue to seek and find
solutions to problems. You
will remember that in 2010,
the past administration came
up with reforms on how to
reduce the number of subjects
at the basic education level.
“There were about 20
subjects at that time, and
subsequently they were
reduced to 12. In the process
of implementing that reform,
we have this problem. Why
I am saying this, it’s so we
don’t leave here and believe
that it was done to favour one
religion over the other.
“Now the reform is
clearly not working. So our
responsibility is to look into
that reform and make it work.
I am sure that there was no
intention to make one group
feel disadvantaged with this
new school curriculum. This
is why this Senate will direct
our Committee on education
to look at the reform and find
out why it is not working with
the relevant stakeholders,” he
said.
Earlier in his speech, the
leader of the delegation, Prof.
Charles Adeyinka Adisa, who
represented the CAN national
president, called for the
intervention of the National
Assembly to ensure genuine
respect for the constitution,
as well as “abolition of
obnoxious laws that infringe
on freedom of worship.”
