Senate President Bukola

Saraki on Wednesday urged

all stakeholders in the

education sector to remain

calm on the new nine-year

basic education curriculum to

enable the National Assembly

look into the various issues

involved.

Saraki in a statement by his

special assistant on Public

Affairs, Mohammed Isa,

made the call while receiving

a delegation of the Christian

Association of Nigeria, CAN,

which paid him a courtesy

visit in Abuja.

He assured the delegation

that the Senate Committee

on Basic Education would

investigate the complaints

by the association against the

new curriculum with a view

to making it acceptable and

satisfactory to all religions.

Explaining the background

to the introduction of the

policy, the Senate president

said the process began in 2010

when the administration of

former President Goodluck

Jonathan came up with

series of reforms to reduce

the number of subjects in the

school curriculum.

“As leaders, we must

continue to seek and find

solutions to problems. You

will remember that in 2010,

the past administration came

up with reforms on how to

reduce the number of subjects

at the basic education level.

“There were about 20

subjects at that time, and

subsequently they were

reduced to 12. In the process

of implementing that reform,

we have this problem. Why

I am saying this, it’s so we

don’t leave here and believe

that it was done to favour one

religion over the other.

“Now the reform is

clearly not working. So our

responsibility is to look into

that reform and make it work.

I am sure that there was no

intention to make one group

feel disadvantaged with this

new school curriculum. This

is why this Senate will direct

our Committee on education

to look at the reform and find

out why it is not working with

the relevant stakeholders,” he

said.

Earlier in his speech, the

leader of the delegation, Prof.

Charles Adeyinka Adisa, who

represented the CAN national

president, called for the

intervention of the National

Assembly to ensure genuine

respect for the constitution,

as well as “abolition of

obnoxious laws that infringe

on freedom of worship.”