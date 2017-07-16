Bukola Solomon, Founder, A Girl Project Nigeria, an NGO, has called on victims of domestic violence in the country, especially women and children, to speak out for possible help.

The founder made the call during a peace walk staged by members of the NGO at the Centrl area of Abuja on Sunday.

“We are here to tell such victims that they are not alone. Let them come let us talk; let us discuss how to solve this issue together.

“Such women are the reason why we are out here today; to give listening ears to anyone who feels hurt emotionally and psychologically,’’ she said

She said while domestic violence and abuse could happen to anyone, the problem was often overlooked, excused or denied, especially the victims.

‘’Many women are abused and they find it difficult to speak about it.’’

According to her, domestic violence is a societal menace and a serious public issue which affects mostly women and children who do not have knowledge on how to address the problem.

“The aim of this NGO is to empower young women from diverse backgrounds across the country to raise their voices for current women issues.

‘’The issues include reproductive choices, access to quality health services and education for our little girls.

“We are going to be covering a wide network. We hope we have a lot of people joining the movement as we progress.’’

Solomon also said that the exercise was to promote women leadership in the country.

She expressed delight on the positive response of people to the exercise, adding,‘’seeing people come out today means we are not alone.

“It is a good thing seeing a number of men here today supporting what we are doing”.

The founder called on men to change their cultural mentality toward women for a better society.

“If you recognise yourself or someone you know is being violated domestically, reach out to us now. No one should live in fear. ”

Ms Aderonke Bello, Founder, FAME Foundation for Women and Girls Empowerment, who also spoke at the occasion, noted that domestic violence had been going on ”quietly and silently” in the country.

“Women walk for peace, organised by A Girl Project, is a laudable idea. I am here because I am a woman and we have a louder voice.

“Some of us that are activists are working to bring this to the notice of the public to get to know how women are maltreated by their spouses

“Do not suffer in silence. If you want to stay back because of your children and get killed through beating, another woman will come and probably maltreat the children you wasted your life for.

“ We have rehabilitation centres across the country which we take such victims to for them to meet a counselor to help them emotionally and psychologically,’’ she said.

Contributing, Mr Lawrence Jacob, Co-founder, A Girl Project, said people tended to see such gathering as feminist affairs, and urged other men to join hands to fight this menace.

“It is true men usually do not gather around to discuss this issue, maybe because they are guilty. We need to hold each other’s hands.

“We live in a society whereby so little is done for people who experienced gender based violence in the society. ”We need to inspire women, girls and to educate the community too,” he said.

He also urged men to support women in all aspects not only in terms of providing food or shelter but also give them emotional and mental support.

“ Men should also get involved in project like `A Girl Project’ as an opportunity to inspire women. If they are involved in such advocacy, domestic violence will be a thing of the past.

“I am encouraged seeing a reasonable number of men here today to support the women in their fight, ” Jacob said.