NON-GOVERNMENTAL Organisation, NGO, White Ribbon Alliance Nigeria, has assured of its readiness to collaborate with Niger State government in the area of primary health care delivery. Raising from a two day stakeholder’s accountability, advocacy and sensitisation workshop on the deplorable healthcare delivery system with its concomitant adverse effect on the maternal and child health in Minna, Niger State capital, the Communication Officer of the NGO, Taria Adams, decried the spate of maternal child death from preventable diseases ravaging the country.

Taria Adams regretted the fact that Nigeria was reported to lose 2,300 children less than five years of age to killer diseases, while 145 women of childbearing age also die of preventable diseases. The Communication Officer called on the media across the country to step up campaigns against the scourge of malaria, pneumonia, diarrhoea and other child killer diseases. According to her, government at all levels should fulfil its commitment made at the 2011 Abuja declaration to commit 15% of its total budget to funding the health sector. She noted that the citizenship should be encouraged to own all health programmes fashioned to improve their health status, insisting that by so doing, they would be able to raise questions any time they were being shortchanged by health providers. Earlier, the Executive Director, ED, Niger State Primary Health Development Agency, NSPHDA ,Dr.Yahaya Nauzo described as appalling the fact that the country loses so many children to preventable diseased every year. The ED assured of the readiness of the state to partner with relevant bodies to scale up the provision of adequate health delivery to the people. Dr. Nauzo noted that the state government was already building Primary Health facilities in 774 wards in the state towards making health facilities accessible to the people. Such facilities, when adequately completed and fully operational, will enhance health delivery system in the state. According to him, Niger State government was already queuing into improved budget allocation to the health sector in line with 2011 Abuja declaration. He called on the media, non governmental organisations and other well spited bodies to help sensitise the people on the need for taking advantage of health institutions in the state.