Niger State Bureau
of Religious Affairs has
appealed to the National
Drug Law Enforcement
Agency, NDELA, other law
enforcement agencies and
relevant organisations in the
state to join hands so as to
eradicate the menace of drugs
abuse from the state.
Director General of the
bureau, Dr. Umar Farooq
Abdullahi made the appeal
at a stakeholders meeting
with the NDLEA, religious
and relevant organisations
on how to tackle the issue
of drugs abuse among the
youths in the society, adding
that the importance of their
responsibilities in stabilising
the government to smoothly
implement its policies
and programmes, thereby
facilitating attainment of civic
responsibility, could not be
over emphasised.
He lamented that report
had shown that the youths,
both men and women,
constituting about 80 percent,
were engaged in drugs abuse,
saying major narcotic and
alcoholic consumers were
Muslims.
The DG therefore implored
all, most especially the
organs that are responsible
in fighting the criminal acts,
social vices, narcotics and
alcoholic abuses in the state
to pay more attention to some
strategic areas in Minna and its environs, in order to get a
first-hand data on the state of
drugs, narcotic and alcoholic
consumption for the safety
of Nigerlites and the nation
at large “to safe our youths
from this situation which has
become a national problem is
very important.”
Abdullahi pointed out
that the fight had become
necessary since aside from
the known narcotic and
alcoholic consumption,
taking overdose drugs
without doctor’s prescription,
inhaling some substance that
lead to some bad behaviour
and very harmful to our lives
had taken the centre stage.
In her remarks, the state
commander of the NDLEA,
Mrs. Sylvia Egwunwoke
tasked parents to be watching
their children and know
where they sleep and the kind
of friends they move about
with.
She stressed that NDELA
could not do it alone without
support from the parents,
saying therefore there was
need for more sensitisation,
enlightenment and advocacy
visit to all the religious
organisations and traditional
institution.
Also speaking, the executive
chairman, Niger State
Liquor and License Board,
Barr. Haladu A. Yahaya
commended the effort of
the bureau in calling for the
meeting which he said was
timely.
