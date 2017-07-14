Niger State Bureau

of Religious Affairs has

appealed to the National

Drug Law Enforcement

Agency, NDELA, other law

enforcement agencies and

relevant organisations in the

state to join hands so as to

eradicate the menace of drugs

abuse from the state.

Director General of the

bureau, Dr. Umar Farooq

Abdullahi made the appeal

at a stakeholders meeting

with the NDLEA, religious

and relevant organisations

on how to tackle the issue

of drugs abuse among the

youths in the society, adding

that the importance of their

responsibilities in stabilising

the government to smoothly

implement its policies

and programmes, thereby

facilitating attainment of civic

responsibility, could not be

over emphasised.

He lamented that report

had shown that the youths,

both men and women,

constituting about 80 percent,

were engaged in drugs abuse,

saying major narcotic and

alcoholic consumers were

Muslims.

The DG therefore implored

all, most especially the

organs that are responsible

in fighting the criminal acts,

social vices, narcotics and

alcoholic abuses in the state

to pay more attention to some

strategic areas in Minna and its environs, in order to get a

first-hand data on the state of

drugs, narcotic and alcoholic

consumption for the safety

of Nigerlites and the nation

at large “to safe our youths

from this situation which has

become a national problem is

very important.”

Abdullahi pointed out

that the fight had become

necessary since aside from

the known narcotic and

alcoholic consumption,

taking overdose drugs

without doctor’s prescription,

inhaling some substance that

lead to some bad behaviour

and very harmful to our lives

had taken the centre stage.

In her remarks, the state

commander of the NDLEA,

Mrs. Sylvia Egwunwoke

tasked parents to be watching

their children and know

where they sleep and the kind

of friends they move about

with.

She stressed that NDELA

could not do it alone without

support from the parents,

saying therefore there was

need for more sensitisation,

enlightenment and advocacy

visit to all the religious

organisations and traditional

institution.

Also speaking, the executive

chairman, Niger State

Liquor and License Board,

Barr. Haladu A. Yahaya

commended the effort of

the bureau in calling for the

meeting which he said was

timely.