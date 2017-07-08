Chairman City College of Education Mararaba, Mr Gabriel Amu has thrown his weight behind those calling for the restructuring of the country, saying what Nigeria needs at the moment is the restructuring of the minds and institution.

Amu who stated this yesterday in Abuja while reacting to the clamour by some Nigerians for the restructuring of the country, stressed the need for every Nigerian to take the opportunity offered to restructure their minds as well as the institutions.

The chairman who blamed the elite for some of the problems bedevilling the nation said restructuring of institution was the only way to assist the Federal Government to check the forces threatening peaceful co-existence, development and progress of Nigeria as a strong and virile nation.

According to him, “Our elites fan the embers of ethnic and religious disharmony to achieve their group or personal interests at the expense of our national ethos.”

He said, there is need for us to come together and design a new master plan that will address the social, economic and political crises that gave birth to some of these agitations.

The chairman described the current system of education as outdated and obsolete that was handed down to us by the colonial masters which have no realistic effect on the Nigeria economy.

We do not need the restructuring of our boundary but the restructuring of the minds and institutions that will promote national development in the country. Take the educational sector for instance; we need to develop a new educational system that is based on the culture and value of the Nigeria people.

He urged Nigerians to be committed and loyal to the cause of the country, stressing that separation was not the answer to the country’s challenges but the restructuring of Nigerians and its institutions.

“It is in our interest as a nation to continue to dialogue for the unity and peace of the country.

“Equity, fairness and justice can only be achieved under a peaceful atmosphere. We must not do those things that will turn us against each other.”

He urged the federal government to ensure that all Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes lived better lives.

Amu advised the Federal Government to adopt modern technology to move the nation forward as oil was no longer lucrative in the international market.

He said that the country currently demanded true patriotism from all citizens. Adding “our country demands from all citizens for a strong display of true patriotism in whatever we are doing or saying.”

He said that the bitter contest for power, ethnic and religious intolerance and mutual suspicion had hindered the country from attaining its full potential.