– Roots for unity

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has said that those calling for dismemberment of Nigeria don’t know the plan of God for the country. Speaking during a thanksgiving service on Sunday, at His Elect Christian Assembly Church, Nyanya, Abuja, Dogara further stated that Nigeria was not a mistake because it was God who created the country and He has good plans for her people. “Those who think Nigeria is a mistake, it may be because they don’t know the purpose. But if you want to know the purpose of a thing, you have to go back to the manual, and who puts the manual together? It’s the manufacturer, so I would challenge them to go back to the manufacturer of Nigeria, who is God, so that we can get the manual for Nigeria. “If we were a mistake, maybe during the first civil war, this country would have disintegrated but God decided to keep this country one and God has never made a mistake,” he stated. The Speaker argued that for the country to have survived the civil war means that there is a purpose for the nation, and that “until the destiny of this nation is realised,

nothing will happen to Nigeria.” While acknowledging that the nation was facing multifaceted challenges, the Speaker urged Nigerians not to relent in offering prayers for the country, as, according to him, “nothing is impossible with God, including Nigeria’s challenges. “’For our country, we will never cease to ask that prayers be made, especially collective prayers. We all know the benefits of collective prayers; it is said that whenever two or three of you come together and ask of anything, God will do it. “’We know the challenges we face, they are quite enormous challenges, they are very difficult,

but they are not insurmountable. Wih God on our side, we will surmount them, and the only way we can do that is when we have the benefit of the wisdom of God; wisdom means application of knowledge.” Earlier in his sermon, senior pastor of the church, Salem SalakoSaja, preached on “Biblical Access to God’s Increase for the family,” and urged the congregants to embrace unity at both family and national levels. Pastor Salako-Saja also led the worshipers to offer special intercessory prayers for the country for it to overcome its challenges.