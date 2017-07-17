MINISTER of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has disclosed that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari would stop importation of rice in 2017. Ogbeh, stated that the country has enough internal production that can sustain home consumption and meet foreign exchange earnings that can guarantee diversification of the economy. In order to further boost internal production of the commodity and enhance the country’s comparative advantages in rice and yam production, Ogbeh stated that the federal government would sign a memoranda of understanding with Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, ABUAD, Ekiti State Government in the two critical sector . He unveiled his ministry’s intention to supply ABUAD with 20 tonnes of rice seedlings in the next planting season to boost rice production internally. The minister said these in Ado Ekiti at the weekend during a visit to ABUAD’s farm and Ekiti State

government. Ogbeh said the current economic recession being experienced under Buhari’s government has helped the federal government to think outside the box and had succeeded in bringing the deserved to agriculture sector. The minister assured Nigerians that the skyrocketing prices of foods in the country would soon crash, saying specifically that that of rice would happen within the next two weeks. “Of recent, prices of diesel increased from N130 per litre to about N280 which makes the cost of a tractor to move up to N14 million from

N7million. The interest rate on every loan given to farmers also went up, so the aggregate of all these factors caused increase in the prices of food items. “We are concerned with the plights of Nigerians. We knew that many are hungry but we are working round it because it doesn’t speak well of us that we are in government and people are hungry. “But the major challenge is that Nigerians produced children more than other Africa nations put together and youths are not interested in farming and the question now is that, who will feed all these children?

“Nigeria has about 150 million population and if these people can’t be fed with food, then they will be fed with anarchy and chaos,” Ogbeh warned. The ABUAD’s founder, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), praised Buhari’s administration for bringing revolution to the country’s agriculture sector that had been neglected by successive governments, describing the current economic recession as a blessing in disguise. “To support the FG initiative, this university for the past three years have been holding annual Afe Babalola Agriculture EXPO (ABAFEX), where we give N1m to the best farmer in Ekiti and N250,000 to the best in 16 local governments. “This year, we intend to hold Rice summit with intention to expose Ekiti potentials in the production of the commodity,” Babalola said.