Training and Doctrine

Command, TRADOC, of the

Nigerian Army, Minna, on

Thursday provided free medical

outreach to Gidan Madara

community in Bosso Local

Government Area of Niger State.

Acting commander of TRADOC,

Brig. Gen. Ahmadu Bello, who

inaugurated the one day exercise

in the area, said that the event,

which was part of activities to

commemorate the 2017 Nigeria

Army Day celebrations, was

targeting 400 persons in the

community.

“Our free medical care to you is

to ensure that we are healthy and

relating well because you are our

immediate neighbour,” he said.

He noted that the exercise

involved health awareness on

Human Immunodeficiency Virus,

HIV, and free test on HIV.

The acting commander said

that other activities included

general consultation, surgical

referral, Blood Pressure check,

immunisation against childhood

diseases and sugar check.

He said that complicated health

issues would be referred to the

military hospital for adequate

attention, as he commended

officers and men of TRADOC on

behalf of the Chief of Army Staff,

Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, for their

efforts in ensuring peace within

and outside the country.

Also speaking, Bosso Local

Government chairman, Alhaji

Aliyu Wakili praised the army for

the gesture.

Wakili, who was also a beneficiary

of the free medical service, said that

the local government ran a similar

programme in its 10 wards.

Also, Mala Saidu Ibrahim, a

member of the community and a

beneficiary, commended the free

medical care and urged the army

to continue with such gesture.