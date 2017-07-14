Training and Doctrine
Command, TRADOC, of the
Nigerian Army, Minna, on
Thursday provided free medical
outreach to Gidan Madara
community in Bosso Local
Government Area of Niger State.
Acting commander of TRADOC,
Brig. Gen. Ahmadu Bello, who
inaugurated the one day exercise
in the area, said that the event,
which was part of activities to
commemorate the 2017 Nigeria
Army Day celebrations, was
targeting 400 persons in the
community.
“Our free medical care to you is
to ensure that we are healthy and
relating well because you are our
immediate neighbour,” he said.
He noted that the exercise
involved health awareness on
Human Immunodeficiency Virus,
HIV, and free test on HIV.
The acting commander said
that other activities included
general consultation, surgical
referral, Blood Pressure check,
immunisation against childhood
diseases and sugar check.
He said that complicated health
issues would be referred to the
military hospital for adequate
attention, as he commended
officers and men of TRADOC on
behalf of the Chief of Army Staff,
Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, for their
efforts in ensuring peace within
and outside the country.
Also speaking, Bosso Local
Government chairman, Alhaji
Aliyu Wakili praised the army for
the gesture.
Wakili, who was also a beneficiary
of the free medical service, said that
the local government ran a similar
programme in its 10 wards.
Also, Mala Saidu Ibrahim, a
member of the community and a
beneficiary, commended the free
medical care and urged the army
to continue with such gesture.
