SPEAKER, Bayelsa State

House of Assembly,

Friday Konbowei Benson,

said the Ijaw nation was

neglected by the Nigerian

government right from

the colonial days.

The speaker said

Ijaws are not counted in

excellence in any field

perhaps because the

ethnic nationality was

denied education, road

network, electricity,

pipe borne water,

among others, since the

beginning of Nigeria.

Konbowei expressed

concern in an address

he delivered at a dinner

marking the end of the

second legislative year of

the state Assembly.

‘’The disadvantages

we have right from

the colonial days to

independence, was

that, we had not many

people in the federal civil

service, not to talk of the

petroleum industry as

it was in the foundation

stage.

‘’To this extent,

therefore, I also join

other scholars to say that

we (Ijaw) are behind

the schedule of things.

We are not counted in

excellence in any field,

perhaps because we were

so denied with education,

road network, electricity,

pipe borne water since the

beginning of Nigeria.

‘’If these had existed,

we would not be talking

of building primary,

secondary and tertiary

institutions. But we

cannot cry over spilled

milk but make do with

what we have now.’’

He, therefore, called on

Bayelsa State politicians to

desist from the ‘pull-himdown-

syndrome’ that

had taken the resources of

the state to other parts of

the country.

‘’The little we get, we

clamour for resource

control, but even the

indivisible part given

to us is further making

ways back to the same

oppressors adding to

their heavy pockets,’’

Konbowei said.

He commended

Governor Seriake Dickson

for his giant strides in

the state, noting that his

school to knowledge,

school to good character

building, school to wealth

creation and school to antiviolence

programmes,

among others, are worthy

of commendation.

He encouraged Dickson

to keep building the

bridges crossing the

rivers, educating the

people, saying if not now,

the younger generation

would appreciate him

and write his history.

In his remarks, the

Deputy Governor, Rear

Admiral John Jonah

lauded the lawmakers for

the synergy between the

legislature and executive.

‘’The synergy arises out

of understanding of each

other’s role and mutual

respect. This is the only

state that you have the

speaker staying this long.

I think he is the oldest

speaker in the country

now, but the credit must

go to the governor that

has the understanding

of how the legislature

works.

‘’The governor, having

served with the executive

before, going to the

National Assembly and

coming back to the

executive, I think he

has learnt a lot from all.

You can recall in the first

Assembly (this is the fifth

Assembly), Bayelsa was

turned into war. It is not

what we pray for again.’’

Also speaking, a former

Speaker and former

Deputy Governor, Mr.

Seigbarugu Wenipre,

urged Bayelsa politicians

to sink their political

differences and join

hands to develop the

state.

Wenipre, who is now

a chieftain of the All

Progressives Congress,

said, “the Bayelsa State

House of Assembly is a

family and we happen to

be part of it. So, we have

to come celebrate with

them.

‘’No matter the party,

we are all southerners.

In politics, you may be

here today and tomorrow

you are at another side.

That does not mean that

when necessary, you will

not appear and also add

to the development of the

state.

‘’Anything one is

doing in politics is for the

development of the state.

So it is an encouragement

to the members to develop

the state. So that is why

we all have to come in our

numbers, not minding

the parties. We have been

members of the same

party as you know and

some of us were speakers

and members.’’