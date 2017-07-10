SPEAKER, Bayelsa State
House of Assembly,
Friday Konbowei Benson,
said the Ijaw nation was
neglected by the Nigerian
government right from
the colonial days.
The speaker said
Ijaws are not counted in
excellence in any field
perhaps because the
ethnic nationality was
denied education, road
network, electricity,
pipe borne water,
among others, since the
beginning of Nigeria.
Konbowei expressed
concern in an address
he delivered at a dinner
marking the end of the
second legislative year of
the state Assembly.
‘’The disadvantages
we have right from
the colonial days to
independence, was
that, we had not many
people in the federal civil
service, not to talk of the
petroleum industry as
it was in the foundation
stage.
‘’To this extent,
therefore, I also join
other scholars to say that
we (Ijaw) are behind
the schedule of things.
We are not counted in
excellence in any field,
perhaps because we were
so denied with education,
road network, electricity,
pipe borne water since the
beginning of Nigeria.
‘’If these had existed,
we would not be talking
of building primary,
secondary and tertiary
institutions. But we
cannot cry over spilled
milk but make do with
what we have now.’’
He, therefore, called on
Bayelsa State politicians to
desist from the ‘pull-himdown-
syndrome’ that
had taken the resources of
the state to other parts of
the country.
‘’The little we get, we
clamour for resource
control, but even the
indivisible part given
to us is further making
ways back to the same
oppressors adding to
their heavy pockets,’’
Konbowei said.
He commended
Governor Seriake Dickson
for his giant strides in
the state, noting that his
school to knowledge,
school to good character
building, school to wealth
creation and school to antiviolence
programmes,
among others, are worthy
of commendation.
He encouraged Dickson
to keep building the
bridges crossing the
rivers, educating the
people, saying if not now,
the younger generation
would appreciate him
and write his history.
In his remarks, the
Deputy Governor, Rear
Admiral John Jonah
lauded the lawmakers for
the synergy between the
legislature and executive.
‘’The synergy arises out
of understanding of each
other’s role and mutual
respect. This is the only
state that you have the
speaker staying this long.
I think he is the oldest
speaker in the country
now, but the credit must
go to the governor that
has the understanding
of how the legislature
works.
‘’The governor, having
served with the executive
before, going to the
National Assembly and
coming back to the
executive, I think he
has learnt a lot from all.
You can recall in the first
Assembly (this is the fifth
Assembly), Bayelsa was
turned into war. It is not
what we pray for again.’’
Also speaking, a former
Speaker and former
Deputy Governor, Mr.
Seigbarugu Wenipre,
urged Bayelsa politicians
to sink their political
differences and join
hands to develop the
state.
Wenipre, who is now
a chieftain of the All
Progressives Congress,
said, “the Bayelsa State
House of Assembly is a
family and we happen to
be part of it. So, we have
to come celebrate with
them.
‘’No matter the party,
we are all southerners.
In politics, you may be
here today and tomorrow
you are at another side.
That does not mean that
when necessary, you will
not appear and also add
to the development of the
state.
‘’Anything one is
doing in politics is for the
development of the state.
So it is an encouragement
to the members to develop
the state. So that is why
we all have to come in our
numbers, not minding
the parties. We have been
members of the same
party as you know and
some of us were speakers
and members.’’
