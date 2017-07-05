INDIGENOUS People of Biafra, IPOB, has pointed out that at no time did their Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, exonerate Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State from the massacre of IPOB members at Nkpor during the commemoration of Biafra day on May 29, 30. Its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement, posited that instead of exoneration, Kanu indicted him for not checking the massacre. The statement which was referring to Kanu’s visit to Eze Nri recently, maintained that Obiano would have to prove his innocence and non-involvement during the mayhem to clear himself of any guilty and advised people not misunderstand or misinterpret their leader. “IPOB worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu disassociates our leader from the purported and concocted rumours going round the city that during his visit to Eze Eri, Eze Chukwu Emeka of Agulu Eri that he exonerated Obiano from the massacre of IPOB members and Biafrans at Nkpor on May 29, 30 during the remembrance day celebration. “We want to make it categorically clear that the IPOB leader did not exonerate Obiano, but instead indicted him for not halting the massacre as the chief security officer of the state and also for reporting to the kangaroo Army Board of Enquiry that nobody was killed at Nkpor and Onitsha Head Bridge when there are innumerable eye witness accounts backed up by video and pictorial evidence. An evidence that was presented to well-recognised international human rights organisations in the world like Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch etc. “We, IPOB, are holding Governor Obiano responsible because about 60 per cent of those butchered and buried in mass graves voted for him during his last election, IPOB campaigned door to door for his election in 2014. “To put the record straight, we are aware that Governor Obiano did not kill anybody by himself or fired anybody with bullets, but as the number one citizen and chief security officer of the state he is culpable for not rising up on time to stop the massacre of those that campaigned vigorously for him in 2014, rather through his information commissioner, he condemned and tagged the innocent civilians who gathered to celebrate their fallen

heroes and heroines during the war of genocide against the people of Biafra in 1967 and 1970 as miscreants and hoodlums who came to destroy the state. It is on record. Obiano must come out openly and tell the public what actually happened on that particular day in Anambra State. “There is no way these explanations amount to endorsement unless those that watched the video of the meeting between our leader and Eze Chukwu Emeka Eri need psychiatric help or examination in their brains. Our request from Obiano remains that he must constitute an independent panel with powers to subpoena witnesses and documents to thoroughly investigate what happened in public. “Only the result of the findings olear his name. As long as the status quo remains, we will continue to hold Obiano responsible for the death of IPOB family members in Anambra State. The gruesome massacre of IPOB members at Nkpor, Awka and Head Bridge Onitsha all in Anambra State under his watch is one of the reasons why there will be no election in Anambra State come November 18. “IPOB has no control over what people say or media outlets that wish to report such news. What we know is that IPOB will defend whatever our leader says anywhere, any place because he has not lied to IPOB and he cannot do that because he visited Agulueri and Umuleri, the home town of Obiano