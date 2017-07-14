Speaker of Ekiti State House
of Assembly, Hon. Kola
Oluwawole has described the
Supreme Court judgement that
affirmed the Ahmed Markafiled
Peoples Democratic Party,
PDP, as a victory for democracy,
saying democracy would not
stand without
viable opposition.
In a statement by his special
assistant on Media, Stephen
Gbadamosi, yesterday in reaction
to the Supreme Court judgement,
Oluwawole commended the
judiciary for living up to its
responsibility as the last hope of
the common man.
He congratulated governor of
Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose,
Senator Makarfi and all leaders
of the PDP, describing the
judgement as a watershed in
the history of democracy in the
nation.
“I feel elated to congratulate the
chairman of the PDP Governors’
Forum and Governor of Ekiti
State, Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose,
our caretaker chairman, Senator
Ahmed Makarfi, and all the
leaders of our party over this
judgement that is a watershed
in the history of democracy in
Nigeria.
“It is pertinent to state that there
is nowhere in the world where
democracy succeeds without
viable opposition. The move by
the All Progressives Congress,
APC, to infiltrate the rank of the
PDP is, at best, a move to truncate
democracy and put Nigerians in
perpetual bondage.
“Thanks to the resolute stand
of people like Governor Fayose,
Governor Nyesom Wike of
Rivers State, Markafi and other
well-meaning leaders of the
party; those goons in the APC
don’t mean well for this nation.
They have destroyed virtually
all the gains we have made
in democracy since 1999. But
God, the Almighty has used our
leaders to foil their evil plan over
this nation.
“I also wish to commend the
judiciary for standing firm for
justice and equity. It has, indeed,
lived up to its responsibility as
the last hope of the common man.
More than ever before, the PDP is
set to return this country to the
path of prosperity. The purpose
of the fifth columnists has been
defeated by this momentous
judgment.
“I congratulate the entire
members of the PDP in Nigeria,
particularly, the Barrister
Gboyega Oguntuase-led
executive in Ekiti State. It is a new
dawn for a party that is known
as the bastion of democracy in
Nigeria. This is a victory well
deserved,” Oluwawole said.
He, however, charged the
leadership of the party to be
compassionate to errant members
of the party who are sober
enough to seek for forgiveness,
saying “some people had been
led astray by the deceit of the
APC. If they are sober enough to
retrace their steps, they may be
reconsidered. Our leaders should
be compassionate to repentant
trouble makers.”
