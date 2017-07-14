Speaker of Ekiti State House

of Assembly, Hon. Kola

Oluwawole has described the

Supreme Court judgement that

affirmed the Ahmed Markafiled

Peoples Democratic Party,

PDP, as a victory for democracy,

saying democracy would not

stand without

viable opposition.

In a statement by his special

assistant on Media, Stephen

Gbadamosi, yesterday in reaction

to the Supreme Court judgement,

Oluwawole commended the

judiciary for living up to its

responsibility as the last hope of

the common man.

He congratulated governor of

Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose,

Senator Makarfi and all leaders

of the PDP, describing the

judgement as a watershed in

the history of democracy in the

nation.

“I feel elated to congratulate the

chairman of the PDP Governors’

Forum and Governor of Ekiti

State, Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose,

our caretaker chairman, Senator

Ahmed Makarfi, and all the

leaders of our party over this

judgement that is a watershed

in the history of democracy in

Nigeria.

“It is pertinent to state that there

is nowhere in the world where

democracy succeeds without

viable opposition. The move by

the All Progressives Congress,

APC, to infiltrate the rank of the

PDP is, at best, a move to truncate

democracy and put Nigerians in

perpetual bondage.

“Thanks to the resolute stand

of people like Governor Fayose,

Governor Nyesom Wike of

Rivers State, Markafi and other

well-meaning leaders of the

party; those goons in the APC

don’t mean well for this nation.

They have destroyed virtually

all the gains we have made

in democracy since 1999. But

God, the Almighty has used our

leaders to foil their evil plan over

this nation.

“I also wish to commend the

judiciary for standing firm for

justice and equity. It has, indeed,

lived up to its responsibility as

the last hope of the common man.

More than ever before, the PDP is

set to return this country to the

path of prosperity. The purpose

of the fifth columnists has been

defeated by this momentous

judgment.

“I congratulate the entire

members of the PDP in Nigeria,

particularly, the Barrister

Gboyega Oguntuase-led

executive in Ekiti State. It is a new

dawn for a party that is known

as the bastion of democracy in

Nigeria. This is a victory well

deserved,” Oluwawole said.

He, however, charged the

leadership of the party to be

compassionate to errant members

of the party who are sober

enough to seek for forgiveness,

saying “some people had been

led astray by the deceit of the

APC. If they are sober enough to

retrace their steps, they may be

reconsidered. Our leaders should

be compassionate to repentant

trouble makers.”