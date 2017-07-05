The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Kano State Branch has organised a two-day training workshop for 25 Engineering Students in the state.

The Students were selected from across the higher Institutions in the state.

The NSE Chairman in the state, Mr Rabiu Haruna disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the workshop in Kano on Wednesday.

He said the decision to train the students was borne out effort to improve the performance of the selected students Engineers in the state after graduation.

He said the training would focus on the area of electrical service design in order to differentiate trained engineers and other fake Engineers in the state.

“We are training no fewer than 25 engineering students from different institutions across the state, including some Lecturers”, he said.

According to him, the training was also aimed at educating the students on ethics of the profession, improve their skills as well as check increase in the number of quake Engineers in the society

“On the lecturers, the aim is to improve their skills so that we can get experienced young Engineers in the state and the country in general.

He expressed concern over reported cases of electrocution and vandalisation of cables which he attributed to the activities of fake engineers and vandals.

One of the participants and a Lecturer with the Engineering Department, Kano State Polytechnic, Abdullahi Inusa commended the association for their foresight.

He described the workshop as a welcome development and called on other professional bodies to emulate the association so as to produce qualified engineers in the state and the country at large.

“At the end of this training, we are expected to learn more on the electrical services design and also to put the knowledge it into practice.

“Therefore, I will use this opportunity to call on the participants to pay more attention so as to learn”, Inusa said

Nigerian Pilot reports that the workshop was organised by the NSE in collaboration with the Nigerian Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.