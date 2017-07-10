OGUN State Government has

revealed plans to begin tree planting

within urban areas apart from its

forest reserves, toward mitigating the

effects of climate change, as well as

beautify the scenery of areas through

its Urban Forestry Programme, UFP.

Commissioner for Forestry, Chief

Kolawole Lawal, made this known

after a planting exercise at the

Federal University of Agriculture,

International School, Abeokuta.

Chief Lawal said the programme is

aimed at transforming the landscape

of the state, especially in urban

centres, affirming that the ministry is

partnering with Green Mobilisation

Initiative, GMI, a Non- Governmental

Organisation, NGO, to plant trees

in secondary schools, just as it is set

to embark on tree planting in public

places within urban centres.

“Not only in secondary schools, we

want to take tree planting to hospitals,

houses and around the towns. We just

have to see that people embrace tree

planting,” he said.

The Coordinator, GMI, Mr. Gabriel

Aborell, said the initiative, apart

from the aesthetic purpose, would

also educate young ones, especially

secondary school students on the

importance of tree planting, while

they would also be trained on its

technical knowhow.