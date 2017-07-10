OGUN State Government has
revealed plans to begin tree planting
within urban areas apart from its
forest reserves, toward mitigating the
effects of climate change, as well as
beautify the scenery of areas through
its Urban Forestry Programme, UFP.
Commissioner for Forestry, Chief
Kolawole Lawal, made this known
after a planting exercise at the
Federal University of Agriculture,
International School, Abeokuta.
Chief Lawal said the programme is
aimed at transforming the landscape
of the state, especially in urban
centres, affirming that the ministry is
partnering with Green Mobilisation
Initiative, GMI, a Non- Governmental
Organisation, NGO, to plant trees
in secondary schools, just as it is set
to embark on tree planting in public
places within urban centres.
“Not only in secondary schools, we
want to take tree planting to hospitals,
houses and around the towns. We just
have to see that people embrace tree
planting,” he said.
The Coordinator, GMI, Mr. Gabriel
Aborell, said the initiative, apart
from the aesthetic purpose, would
also educate young ones, especially
secondary school students on the
importance of tree planting, while
they would also be trained on its
technical knowhow.
