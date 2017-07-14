A 33-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Bolaji Aretunde, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State over alleged stealing of two goats worth N30,000.

Aretunde is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, but he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the accused and one other person still at large conspired and stole the animals on June 2 at 12:30a.m. on Okerlore Street, Okitipupa.

Orogbemi said that the accused untied and stole the goats belonging to one Aduke Akande.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code of Ondo State, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, granted the motorcyclist N50,000 bail with a surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must provide evidence of two years’ tax payment to Ondo State Government.

The case was adjourned until July 25 for substantive hearing