minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonna Onu has said that Nigerians had to be brought together through the nation’s research institutions, universities, government and the organised private sector to find lasting solutions to infrastructural problems bedevilling the roads and housing sector. Onu, who recently made this disclosure during the opening ceremony of a three- day Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, NBRRI, International Conference 2017 in Abuja, expressed his displeasure at the unemployment rate in the country, pledging that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to ensuring that the teeming unemployed youths in Nigeria are gainfully employed. He stated that from the advent of his tenure in office as the minister, NBRRI have been able to meet with directives and mandate given to it to facilitate research institutes with a view to creating new jobs for the Nigerian youths. The Minister recalled the establishment and commissioning of Artisans Academy in Otta and a Learning Guides Construction site in Lagos for Artisans, which will serve as a direct role towards mitigating the challenges of capital flight. He further stated that NBRRI’s Artisan center is an indigenous centre with the capacity built with appropriate certification to boost the career competencies of teeming youth’s population, with a view to serving not only the needs in Nigeria but also those of other nationalities. In his welcome address, the director-general, NIBRRI, Professor Danladi S. Matawal said the major aim of the conference is to boost materials and technology needs and to highlight some of the global construction technology trends and learn more about how they have impact on the industry, particularly in Nigeria. He further stated that by staying up to date with the latest in construction technology, Nigeria can make more informed decisions as to how to work smarter, cut costs, improve productivity and deliver superior final products.