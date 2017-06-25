Henry Onyekuru has reportedly sought for the advice of Peter Odemwingie over his potential move to England this summer.

Arsenal, Birmingham City, Newcastle United and West Ham United have been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year-old Nigerian winger.

Odemwingie, who now plays in the Indonesian top division with Madura United, lifted the lid that Onyekuru “rang me up asking for help and advice” about moving to England when news first broke about interest in him from Scottish giants Celtic.

The former West Brom man also took time to explain that Onyekuru is in hot demand considering the stats he amass for himself with Belgian side KAS Eupen last season.

“I think the numbers speak for themselves. I don’t know him much really. He rang me asking for help and advice in the last window in January. He told me there was an option with Celtic and options here and there.

“I said if you want to play in the Premier League, which is where every player should aim at at some point in his career, coming to Scotland means you’re one step closer and people will easily send scouts to watch you there.

“And the work permit issue will be less difficult because he is still part of the UK.

“There is interest in him because he scores a lot of goals. I don’t know if in England physicality might be a problem for him, but he’s quite mobile and quick so maybe he can do it over here,” said the 35-year-old forward to the Birmingham Mail.

Onyekuru who scored 24 goals for Eupen last term will now make a decision on his future in the coming days after reports suggest he has been issued a United Kingdom visa this week.

