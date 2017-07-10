DEPUTY Senate President, Ike
Ekweremadu, has described the
victory of Ademola Adeleke of the
Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in
Saturday’s Osun West Senatorial
District bye-election, as “a glimmer
of hope for the nation’s electoral
system”.
Reacting to the outcome of the
election, Ekweremadu said it is
not only victory for the PDP, but
also more importantly, a victory for
democracy.
In a statement issued by his
Special Adviser (Media), Mr. Uche
Anichukwu, in Abuja, yesterday,
the deputy Senate president said:
“I congratulate the Senator-elect,
Ademola Adeleke, and our party
faithful in Osun State in particular
on this symbolic victory.
“For our party, it shows that
working together as one big family,
we can always show strength,
achieve great results and surmount
every obstacle in rebuilding the
fortunes of our party and restoring
good governance to the country.
“It also appears the Independent
National Electoral Commission,
INEC, is beginning to get it right
in reviving hope and confidence
of the people in the potency and
sanctity of the ballot box. We
will tread the path of cautious
optimism, watching and believing
that sanity is beginning to return to
the electoral system, once again”.
Ekweremadu commended the
people of Osun West for their
vigilance and peaceful conduct
during the election, saying they not
only voted, but also ensured that
their votes counted in a peaceful
atmosphere.
He expressed confidence that
the senator-elect would provide
robust and quality representation
as his late brother, Senator Isiaka
Adeleke, had done in the past.
INEC had declared Adeleke
winner of the bye-election, polling
KOGI State Governor,
Yahaya Bello, said the state
government would save
up to N10 billion annually
which would have gone to
fraudulent civil servants as
salary, as a result of the staff
verification exercise.
Governor Bello said the
recently concluded staff
screening and verification
exercise was a huge success,
assuring all those verified and
certified as genuine workers
of prompt payment of their
salaries and pension.
He made the disclosure
while inaugurating the
Nigerian Army Forward
Operation Base at Achoze in
Okene Local Government, at
the weekend, saying the gains
of the exercise would become
more visible in months to
come.
According to him,
civil servants who were
successfully cleared during
the exercise could attest that
their salaries and arrears are
being paid.
”We are determined to
give them a future in which
wages are promptly paid for
work actually done. Even our
detractors cannot deny that
the exercise has strengthened
our civil service; it will
ultimately save Kogi at least
N10 billion annually”, he
expressed.
Bello assured that
government would not deny
its responsibilities to 97 per
cent of the state population
who are non-civil servants,
saying it would provide
necessary infrastructure to
uplift the state.
He added that government
is focused on unlocking
opportunities in the tourism
sector, pledging to transform
Kogi from the ”white collar
tag of civil service state into
blue overalls of an agrarian,
industrial and commercial
hub”.
He commended the courage
and integrity of security
agencies for changing the
”evil narrative of insecurity in
Kogi to good.”
The governor recalled
that the state was helplessly
in the grip of terrorists,
kidnappers, armed robbers
and cultists at the inception
of his administration about 18
months ago.
However, he noted that the
efforts of security agencies
have brought peace and
security which encouraged
fresh investments into the state.
By Olugbenga Salami
By Labaran Tijani, Lokoja
By Labaran Tijani, Lokoja
97,480 votes to beat his arch rival,
Senator Mudashir Hussein of the
All Progressives Congress, APC
who scored 66,116.
Announcing the results, the
Returning Officer, Professor
Laide Lawal, said the total
number of registered voters was
431, 674, while 171, 575 were
accredited to partake in the
election.
The bye-election, in which 11
political parties participated,
occasioned by the death of
Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke,
the first executive governor of
Osun State who died on April 23,
2017 following a brief illness.
