DEPUTY Senate President, Ike

Ekweremadu, has described the

victory of Ademola Adeleke of the

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in

Saturday’s Osun West Senatorial

District bye-election, as “a glimmer

of hope for the nation’s electoral

system”.

Reacting to the outcome of the

election, Ekweremadu said it is

not only victory for the PDP, but

also more importantly, a victory for

democracy.

In a statement issued by his

Special Adviser (Media), Mr. Uche

Anichukwu, in Abuja, yesterday,

the deputy Senate president said:

“I congratulate the Senator-elect,

Ademola Adeleke, and our party

faithful in Osun State in particular

on this symbolic victory.

“For our party, it shows that

working together as one big family,

we can always show strength,

achieve great results and surmount

every obstacle in rebuilding the

fortunes of our party and restoring

good governance to the country.

“It also appears the Independent

National Electoral Commission,

INEC, is beginning to get it right

in reviving hope and confidence

of the people in the potency and

sanctity of the ballot box. We

will tread the path of cautious

optimism, watching and believing

that sanity is beginning to return to

the electoral system, once again”.

Ekweremadu commended the

people of Osun West for their

vigilance and peaceful conduct

during the election, saying they not

only voted, but also ensured that

their votes counted in a peaceful

atmosphere.

He expressed confidence that

the senator-elect would provide

robust and quality representation

as his late brother, Senator Isiaka

Adeleke, had done in the past.

INEC had declared Adeleke

winner of the bye-election, polling

KOGI State Governor,

Yahaya Bello, said the state

government would save

up to N10 billion annually

which would have gone to

fraudulent civil servants as

salary, as a result of the staff

verification exercise.

Governor Bello said the

recently concluded staff

screening and verification

exercise was a huge success,

assuring all those verified and

certified as genuine workers

of prompt payment of their

salaries and pension.

He made the disclosure

while inaugurating the

Nigerian Army Forward

Operation Base at Achoze in

Okene Local Government, at

the weekend, saying the gains

of the exercise would become

more visible in months to

come.

According to him,

civil servants who were

successfully cleared during

the exercise could attest that

their salaries and arrears are

being paid.

”We are determined to

give them a future in which

wages are promptly paid for

work actually done. Even our

detractors cannot deny that

the exercise has strengthened

our civil service; it will

ultimately save Kogi at least

N10 billion annually”, he

expressed.

Bello assured that

government would not deny

its responsibilities to 97 per

cent of the state population

who are non-civil servants,

saying it would provide

necessary infrastructure to

uplift the state.

He added that government

is focused on unlocking

opportunities in the tourism

sector, pledging to transform

Kogi from the ”white collar

tag of civil service state into

blue overalls of an agrarian,

industrial and commercial

hub”.

He commended the courage

and integrity of security

agencies for changing the

”evil narrative of insecurity in

Kogi to good.”

The governor recalled

that the state was helplessly

in the grip of terrorists,

kidnappers, armed robbers

and cultists at the inception

of his administration about 18

months ago.

However, he noted that the

efforts of security agencies

have brought peace and

security which encouraged

fresh investments into the state.

News

By Olugbenga Salami

By Labaran Tijani, Lokoja

By Labaran Tijani, Lokoja

97,480 votes to beat his arch rival,

Senator Mudashir Hussein of the

All Progressives Congress, APC

who scored 66,116.

Announcing the results, the

Returning Officer, Professor

Laide Lawal, said the total

number of registered voters was

431, 674, while 171, 575 were

accredited to partake in the

election.

The bye-election, in which 11

political parties participated,

occasioned by the death of

Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke,

the first executive governor of

Osun State who died on April 23,

2017 following a brief illness.