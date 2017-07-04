The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Former Ministers Forum has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) –led Federal Government to rise up to the challenges confronting the country.

The forum made the call in a communiqué at the end of its meeting held on Monday in Abuja.

Reading the communiqué, Chairman of the group, Alhaji Taminu Turaki, said members had observed with concern, the deteriorating security situation in the country, particularly the increasing spate of kidnapping and armed robbery.

He said that the forum was also worried over the unchecked menace of herdsmen who were regularly killing, raping and vandalising farmlands in communities across the country.

“The forum also notes that as a result of the inept leadership of the APC-led Federal Government, Nigeria has never been so polarized along regional, tribal, ethnic religious and other divides.

“We feel that this is really most unfortunate. PDP made the supreme sacrifice to make Nigeria one and ensured that our indivisibility as a people and as a country was not compromised.

“That was why our presidential candidate in the 2015 election conceded defeat to President Muhammad Buhari, and made Nigeria, contrary to the expectation of pessimists, to remain one country,’’ Turaki said.

He condemned what he described as “unwarranted invasion’’ of the residence of immediate past Vice President, Alhaji Namadi Sambo and continued harassments, persecution and detention of key opposition members.

Turaki also reaffirmed the forum’s confidence in Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of PDP, saying it was playing commendable role in keeping the party’s members together and upholding the party’s tenets and visions.

“The forum commended the various efforts, especially our Boards of Trustees, Governors’ Forum, NASS caucus and Jerry Gana-led Strategic Review Committee for the repositioning of our great party.

“We have resolved to remain committed to the ideals of visions and mission of the PDP, and we are determined to join other organs of the party in revitalising it into a virile and more constructive opposition.’’

He prayed for recovery of Buhari and for him to return to the country.

The forum also called for urgent meeting of all organs of the PDP to harmonise necessary strategies to consolidate the party and unite all efforts, particularly in the build-up to the 2019 general elections. (NAN)