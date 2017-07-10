PLATEAU State Governor, Simon

Lalong, at the weekend, said his

administration is determined to

boost tourism.

He also said he would continue to

support initiatives aimed at raising

the internally Generated Revenue,

IGR, of the state.

Lalong stated this when he

paid an unscheduled visit to Hill

Station Hotel which is currently

undergoing renovation.

“Our government is committed

to supporting businesses to thrive

in Plateau. We are committed to

harnessing the tourism potentials

of our state. The visit is to inspect

the ongoing renovation of the hotel

and efforts of the government

towards positioning it as a key role

player in the hospitality sector in

the state and Nigeria at large.”

Our correspondent reports that

Plateau State now owns 70 per

cent shares in the hotel as against

its former interest of 25 per cent.

It would be recalled that the

state government had injected

about N250 million to revive the

over 70-year-old hotel.

Chairman, Plateau Investment

and Property Development

Company, PIPC, Ezekiel Gomos,

while briefing journalists, recently,

said Plateau State recently became

the highest shareholder, owning

about 75 per cent of the hotel’s

shares.

Gomos, who is also the

Chairman of the state’s economic

team, said part of the N250

million invested in the hotel was

used to clear staff debt, renovate

structures and upgrade the

rooms.

In a related development,

Governor Lalong visited the

management and players of

Plateau United Football Club

at the Rwang Pam Township

Stadium, Jos, at the weekend.

He reiterated his government’s

support to the team and

promised to continue supporting

it financially to ensure that they

emerge winners of this year’s

Nigeria Professional Football

League season.