PLATEAU State Governor, Simon
Lalong, at the weekend, said his
administration is determined to
boost tourism.
He also said he would continue to
support initiatives aimed at raising
the internally Generated Revenue,
IGR, of the state.
Lalong stated this when he
paid an unscheduled visit to Hill
Station Hotel which is currently
undergoing renovation.
“Our government is committed
to supporting businesses to thrive
in Plateau. We are committed to
harnessing the tourism potentials
of our state. The visit is to inspect
the ongoing renovation of the hotel
and efforts of the government
towards positioning it as a key role
player in the hospitality sector in
the state and Nigeria at large.”
Our correspondent reports that
Plateau State now owns 70 per
cent shares in the hotel as against
its former interest of 25 per cent.
It would be recalled that the
state government had injected
about N250 million to revive the
over 70-year-old hotel.
Chairman, Plateau Investment
and Property Development
Company, PIPC, Ezekiel Gomos,
while briefing journalists, recently,
said Plateau State recently became
the highest shareholder, owning
about 75 per cent of the hotel’s
shares.
Gomos, who is also the
Chairman of the state’s economic
team, said part of the N250
million invested in the hotel was
used to clear staff debt, renovate
structures and upgrade the
rooms.
In a related development,
Governor Lalong visited the
management and players of
Plateau United Football Club
at the Rwang Pam Township
Stadium, Jos, at the weekend.
He reiterated his government’s
support to the team and
promised to continue supporting
it financially to ensure that they
emerge winners of this year’s
Nigeria Professional Football
League season.
