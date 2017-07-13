An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday sentenced a 44-year-old primary school proprietor, Abiodun Ishola, to one year imprisonment for defrauding a parent of N252,000.

Ishola was arraigned on a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Layinka, however, gave the convict the option to pay N252, 650 to the complainant.

Layinka also ruled that the convict should pay a fine of N30,000 to the court within 21 days of delivering the judgment.

“Based on the facts of this case, it has been established that the accused collected the money from the complainant and it is apparent that he had an intention to deprive him of his money.

“The accused is hereby found guilty as charged and he is sentenced to one year imprisonment,” she said.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Donjor Perezi, told the court that the convict, who resides at Itelorun St., Ipaja, Lagos, committed the offences in February, 2014.

Ajebe said the accused collected the money from the complainant, Lekna Udo-Timothy, to assist him in taking over the three-bedroom flat his school was said to be relocating from.

“He told the complainant that the owner of the property wanted a deposit as a sign of commitment that he was serious about acquiring the property.

“Since the accused collected the money, he refused to move or refund the complainant his money until he was apprehended by the police,” he said.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 285 and 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.