IGBO Community in Plateau

State, at the weekend, said

they would remain in the state

come what may.

The Ochi Ndigbo of Jos,

Prof Jec Obilong, made this

known at the Government

House, Jos, when he led

a delegation of the Igbo

Community who came to pay

a courtesy and solidarity visit

to Governor Simon Lalong, at

the weekend.

It would be recalled that a

group of Northern Youths at

a press conference in Kaduna

recently had asked all Igbo

residents in the north to quit

the region by October 1.

“We are not Igbos in the

diaspora, but Igbo of Plateau

and sons of the soil. We are

not going anywhere. We have

been planted here, having

been born and bred here. We

have done everything every

indigenous Plateau man or

woman does, so anytime

you are doing anything for

communities in Plateau, Your

Excellency, always include the

Igbo Community to carry us

along,” Prof Obilong stated.

The Igbos also expressed

solidarity with the governor

for what they described as

his “able, exemplary and

inclusive leadership,” which

has brought peace and

security in the state.

This, they said, has created

an enabling environment for

businesses to thrive ever since

he assumed office over two

years ago.

“We are also grateful

to Lalong for appointing

some Igbo sons into your

government. Therefore,

anybody talking of us leaving

Plateau has not done his

calculation well,” Obilong

added.

Also speaking, President

of the Igbo Community

Association, ICA, Mr Innocent

Asogwa, accompanied

by other Igbo leaders

representing, said ICA abhors

hate speech and is interested

in a “one united, indivisible

Nigeria.”

Asogwa stressed that the

Igbos have set aside a date

in November to declare their

faith in a united Nigeria on

the occasion of the Annual

Igbo Day in Jos.

According to him, Governor

Lalong is the “Messiah” of

Plateau State and the Igbo

Community has resolved to

support him for a second term

in office come 2019.

Responding, Governor

Lalong thanked the Igbo

Community for the solidarity

visit and explained that his

decision to run an all-inclusive

government is deliberate

and strategic, so as to ensure

peaceful co-existence among

ethnic communities in Plateau

State. I respect the Igbos a lot.

The governor also disclosed

that over 70 per cent of the

new certificates of occupancy

that he had signed since he

assumed office were those of

the Igbo Community.

“I had to call the

commissioner for lands to ask

him why it was so and also

to find out if the indigenous

population had quit the state

for the Igbos.”

Governor Lalong expressed

delight that the Igbos have

helped in boosting the

economy and stabilising the

state.