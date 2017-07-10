IGBO Community in Plateau
State, at the weekend, said
they would remain in the state
come what may.
The Ochi Ndigbo of Jos,
Prof Jec Obilong, made this
known at the Government
House, Jos, when he led
a delegation of the Igbo
Community who came to pay
a courtesy and solidarity visit
to Governor Simon Lalong, at
the weekend.
It would be recalled that a
group of Northern Youths at
a press conference in Kaduna
recently had asked all Igbo
residents in the north to quit
the region by October 1.
“We are not Igbos in the
diaspora, but Igbo of Plateau
and sons of the soil. We are
not going anywhere. We have
been planted here, having
been born and bred here. We
have done everything every
indigenous Plateau man or
woman does, so anytime
you are doing anything for
communities in Plateau, Your
Excellency, always include the
Igbo Community to carry us
along,” Prof Obilong stated.
The Igbos also expressed
solidarity with the governor
for what they described as
his “able, exemplary and
inclusive leadership,” which
has brought peace and
security in the state.
This, they said, has created
an enabling environment for
businesses to thrive ever since
he assumed office over two
years ago.
“We are also grateful
to Lalong for appointing
some Igbo sons into your
government. Therefore,
anybody talking of us leaving
Plateau has not done his
calculation well,” Obilong
added.
Also speaking, President
of the Igbo Community
Association, ICA, Mr Innocent
Asogwa, accompanied
by other Igbo leaders
representing, said ICA abhors
hate speech and is interested
in a “one united, indivisible
Nigeria.”
Asogwa stressed that the
Igbos have set aside a date
in November to declare their
faith in a united Nigeria on
the occasion of the Annual
Igbo Day in Jos.
According to him, Governor
Lalong is the “Messiah” of
Plateau State and the Igbo
Community has resolved to
support him for a second term
in office come 2019.
Responding, Governor
Lalong thanked the Igbo
Community for the solidarity
visit and explained that his
decision to run an all-inclusive
government is deliberate
and strategic, so as to ensure
peaceful co-existence among
ethnic communities in Plateau
State. I respect the Igbos a lot.
The governor also disclosed
that over 70 per cent of the
new certificates of occupancy
that he had signed since he
assumed office were those of
the Igbo Community.
“I had to call the
commissioner for lands to ask
him why it was so and also
to find out if the indigenous
population had quit the state
for the Igbos.”
Governor Lalong expressed
delight that the Igbos have
helped in boosting the
economy and stabilising the
state.
IGBO Community in Plateau